Wrestling’s Biggest Troll Is an Eagles Fan

Plus: Phillies get sent to the cornfield, Pennsport Pub gets stripped, and a Philly restaurant gets a Michelin nod four days before closing for good.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

AEW Wrestler Ricochet Wears Eagles Gear, Taunts Boston Crowd

When it comes to trolling, AEW’s resident Eagles fan Ricochet deserves the championship belt. Here he is in Boston last night, taunting Patriot fans for not having won a Super Bowl in a while.

AEW Dynamite is in Boston tonight, and Ricochet trolled the crowd because GOOOO BIRDS pic.twitter.com/8vGVDu6doF — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) November 20, 2025

Ricochet, a.k.a. Trevor Mann, was born in Illinois, but he’s a lifelong Birds fan, and he used to wrestle for Philadelphia’s legendary Chikara league. As you may recall, he trolled Dallas pretty hard back in October. Keep doing what you’re doing, Ricochet. And Go Birds.

Phillies to Honor Ancient Film by Playing Baseball in Iowa Cornfield

The average age of baseball fans is 54.4 years … so, yeah, MLB is bringing back the Field of Dreams game next season. Paying tribute to the 1982 Kevin Costner drama about a deranged lunatic driven to build a little ballpark in his cornfield in which ghost dads can run around, the FoD* game summons real pro teams to play a real regular season baseball game in an Iowa cornfield.

They did it in 2021 and 2022, and they’re doing it again next season with the Minnesota Twins “hosting” the Philadelphia Phillies. Ticket prices will be insane, and the Netflix broadcast will be slathered in forced nostalgia, but it should be a good time. I mean, just think of it — baseball near all that corn.

*Not to be confused with a certain still-at-it Philly punk band founded in 1982.

What the Hell, Let’s Do Another Rocky Movie

Speaking of old-movie IP: You’ve probably heard by now that I Play Rocky — Peter Farrelly’s movie about the making of Rocky — has been filming all over town recently. Vaunted Philly photographer and quintessential right-place/right-time guy Hugh E. Dillon managed to snap this short video of actor Anthony Ippolito running up the Art Museum steps. (Spoiler alert: Rocky Balboa runs up the steps in the original movie.)

Requiem for Somebody Else’s Favorite Dive Bar

Pennsport Pub, what were you? A strip club? A dive bar for strippers? Just a Delaware Avenue bar whose windowless aluminum siding, looping LED signs and proximity to Show N Tel made people think stripping may well be afoot?

Whatever the PPP was, it is no more — the place closed in August. But we can catch a glimpse of its interior wood paneling, red vinyl booths and behemoth central bar island while Thunderbird Salvage posts about gutting the place.

The South Philly vibes are strong, and one can imagine it being a favorite watering hole for stevedores, longshoremen, crumb bums, wastrels, and Famous Dave’s patrons looking to make one last mistake on their way home. Goodbye, Old Philadelphia.

Laurel Rests Following Major Victory

On Tuesday night, Passyunk Avenue’s Laurel Restaurant was declared “recommended” by the Michelin Food and Tire Corporation. On Wednesday Laurel announced it will be closing for good this weekend.

Local Talent: Tribute to Tom Waits

If you like songs about, say, broken-down old hobos dragging their dirty dusters through the back alleys of life, you may enjoy A Cabinet of Curiosities Plays the Music of Tom Waits on Saturday (somehow missed this while I working on this week’s Things to Do). This Cabinet — not to be confused with the one with the Wonders — features some 30 musicians and singers, along with one belly dancer, on stage at diehard DIY space the Ruba Club. $28.52, 8-10:30 p.m., The Ruba Club, 416 Green Street.