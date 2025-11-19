The War on Drugs Announce Drugcember Shows to Benefit Philly Schools

Plus, you’re not through hearing “6-7” anytime soon ... and it has Philly roots.

The War on Drugs Announce the Return of Charitable Drugcember Series

Philly rockers The War on Drugs have just announced the return of their Drugcember To Remember series benefiting Philly schools. The Grammy-winning band will play three straight nights (December 18th-20th) at one of their old haunts, Johnny Brenda’s. It’ll be a bunch of cozy, feel-good, hometown shows by a band that usually plays much larger stages. Tickets go on sale on Friday. (Oh yeah, and check out my interview with Adam Granduciel and co. about the state of rock and roll from a while back.)

Six Seven

Dictionary.com declared 67 (pronounced “six seven”) its word of the year. I guess it’s a word? The site attempts to trace its path to prominence from “Doot Doot (6 7)” by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla — #130 in Philly Mag’s 150 Most Influential list — to TikTok middle-school brain-rot circles, culminating in the rise of “a young boy who will forevermore be known as the ‘“67 Kid.’” Not even going to look that up.

Children, most of whom are unemployed mooches on society and always getting in the way, seem to enjoy taunting adults with the meaninglessness of the whole thing. But breaking news I heard nobody says 67 anymore. It’s cringe now.

Accusations of Sexism, Racism and Homophobia Leveled at Union Boss

Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner is under fire for his alleged history of making “racist, sexist and homophobic commentary toward referees and opposition players,” says the Guardian, after reviewing a complaint made by the Major League Soccer Players’ Association.

The Guardian included a list of specific things Tanner is alleged to have said and done, and, if true then yeah, it’s bad. Through, his lawyer, Tanner responded: “Mr. Tanner firmly denies these accusations, some of which are six or seven years old.”

(See? Cringe.)

The President vs. The Press

The President’s disdain for journalists is well-established, but wow, things have really spiked recently.

Yesterday, Trump tried downplay — and perhaps even justify? — the assassination of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi in in 2018. “Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen,” Trump said yesterday during Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House.

The still-President then scolded the reporter who asked about it. “I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions,” he told Mary Bruce of ABC News. “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

On Friday, the President who has not yet resigned in disgrace, lashed out at Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey , saying “Quiet, piggy” as she raised a question about the Epstein files on Air Force One. Lucey’s a UPenn grad who got her start at the Philadelphia Daily News . There … now it’s a local story.

Sentient Stack of Tires Tells You Where to Eat

Foodbooz has the lowdown on last night’s Michelin Guide ceremony at the Kimmel, including which Philly restaurants earned “stars” and other accolades. The Michelin Man was there, of course, but when reporters attempted to ask the most pressing question — “If you are made of tires then why are you white as a seagull?” — the tire beast snapped back: “Quiet, piggy!” (JK. Congrats to all the winners, you do your city proud, etc.)

