Pierre Robert Has Died at the Age of 70

A true radio icon, Pierre was one of the most recognized personalities in the City of Philadelphia. He joined the rock station back in 1981 and hosted the midday show with his unabashed love for music, his listeners, and the city. The legendary rock radio personality was best known for his welcoming ‘Greetings Citizens’ salutation, along with his big heart and warm voice!

Pierre encompassed everything that rocks – the new and familiar, rock and alternative, punk and singer-songwriter… whether presenting in the air studio, on-stage, or unearthing treasures in the MMaRchives.

His daily features, including Noontime Workforce Blocks, Pierre’s Vinyl Cut, exclusive artist interviews, live in-studio performances and “On This Day” history lessons were fully enjoyed by a large and dedicated audience.

In addition, Pierre’s generosity was unparalleled- from attending and hosting the Aids Walk to his on-air support of Manna’s Pie in the Sky fundraiser, along with his active and genuine support of all charitable initiatives of WMMR. He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia.

One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities, Pierre was at the center of its live music scene, greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums. His star is included on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

“We all have heavy hearts today,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”

The entire WMMR and Beasley Media Group family are deeply saddened by this incredible loss. Our condolences go out to Pierre Robert’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.