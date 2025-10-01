Feds Charge Catholic School Teacher in Child Pornography Case

Plus, a Rittenhouse Square house containing more than 100,000 books.

Feds Charge Catholic School Teacher Richard Adamsky In Child Pornography Case

When Richard Adamsky showed up to a Warminster courthouse on Monday morning, he thought he would be participating in a preliminary hearing stemming from his recent arrest by local cops in a child pornography case. But that’s not what happened. Instead, federal agents entered the courthouse and placed Adamsky in their custody, as the case has now been taken over by the feds.

Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged Adamsky, 66, with one count of receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Investigators allege that Adamsky had two computers and two flash drives containing numerous images of minors under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Adamsky allegedly admitted to the local cops that he had been downloading child pornography for the past several years and that when they asked him to approximate how many he had saved, he responded “too many.”

Until the time of his arrest on the local charges, Adamsky was a longtime teacher at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic school in Warminster, as well as a coach for youth sports teams. He reportedly taught and worked with children of the same age group as those in the images allegedly found on his devices.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia issued a statement about Adamsky. It reads, in part:

Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the Archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing on Mr. Adamsky’s part until being notified of his arrest… Based on information provided by law enforcement, it is our understanding that these activities involved Mr. Adamsky’s personal electronic devices only and that there were no allegations that he had physically harmed a minor. As a condition of his employment, Mr. Adamsky had up-to-date criminal background checks and child abuse clearances on file. Additionally, no complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him… These charges are serious and disturbing. The Archdiocese is cooperating with law enforcement and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse as well as protecting the children and young people entrusted to its care. Child pornography is a scourge that must be eradicated.

It is unclear why the feds took over the case, though the sentencing possibilities on the federal charges far exceed those set by the state. If convicted, Adamsky faces up to 40 years in federal prison.

Visiting Town?

Well, I hope you’re not here to check out the Liberty Bell or Independence Hall. Both are closed due to the federal government shutdown.

Speaking of the Federal Government…

Dwight Evans, who has been a member of Congress since replacing the disgraced Chaka Fattah in 2016, has announced that he will not seek reelection. And he just endorsed none other than Dr. Ala Stanford, who just announced her run, for the job. Stanford is the founder of the Black Doctors Consortium and was a hugely important figure in Philadelphia’s battle against COVID.

By the Numbers

100,000: Approximate number of books in a Rittenhouse Square home that is about to host the estate sale to end all estate sales.

11/2/2025: The last day of service at the critically-acclaimed Cantina La Martina — at least at its current location in Kensington. Owner Dionicio Jiménez says that he’s searching for a new spot for Cantina, so we’ll have to see how that goes. For more on the great chef and how he went from crossing into America illegally to working with Marc Vetri to opening his own businesses, read my interview with him here.

1970s: The last decade where Philadelphia police officers wore dark uniforms. On Tuesday, the department announced that they were returning to the midnight blue suits of yesteryear, because everybody wants to bring back the policing styles of the 1970s, right?

Local Talent

The streamers sure do like their documentaries, don’t they? I recently learned of Saquon, a documentary about Eagles great Saquon Barkley. Amazon Prime Video premieres that one on October 9th. (Trailer here.) And now I’m learning that Prime Video will release a documentary series on October 23rd about one of the most controversial Sixers player ever: Allen Iverson. It’s titled Iv3rson.