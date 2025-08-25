Netflix House King of Prussia Gets an Opening Date

Plus, another fake emergency report at Villanova.

I feel like we’ve been hearing about Netflix House in King of Prussia for a very, very long time. And now, we finally have an opening date.

The Netflix House in King of Prussia – the first Netflix House in the world – will open at the King of Prussia Mall on November 12th. It will be free to enter Netflix House, but you have to pay for many of the experiences that will lie inside. Tickets go on sale on October 17th, and you can sign up for the waitlist for the privilege of buying tickets here. No word on how much those tickets will cost.

We also don’t know exactly what all of the experiences at Netflix House in King of Prussia will be, but we do know a little. There’s going to be a nine-hole mini-golf course with each hole’s theme paired to a popular Netflix show, such as Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things. There’s also going to be a virtual reality attraction where you’ll be able to play the main character inside some of your favorite Netflix shows.

As of right now, we know of two larger experiences that will be part of the Netflix House in King of Prussia. They are billed as follows:

Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts – What starts off as a fun school carnival (shudder) falls under Wednesday’s spell to make for a twisted tour of the macabre. One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit – Dodge infamous villains and escape the marines in a high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit ahead of the Straw Hats.

Gotta be honest: I have no idea what that second thing is talking about. I might as well be reading Latin.

After the Netflix House in King of Prussia opens, there’s one slated for Dallas opening in December, and then another for Las Vegas in 2027.

I’ll let you know how this all is once I have a chance to check it out. OK, now I have to go watch the latest installment of Trainwreck on Netflix.

Welcome Back, Kids

It’s the first day of school in Philadelphia, so we give you this in-depth interview with Philadelphia schools superintendent Tony Watlington. He talks to us about school safety, staffing shortages, and cell phone bans — plus how CrossFit helps him keep it together.

Bon Voyage

Jane Golden, aka the woman who turned Philadelphia into a city of murals, is stepping down from the position she’s held for so many years. She’s been around since the Wilson Goode days!

More Chaos at Villanova

Three days after the “cruel hoax” that led to an active shooter alert at Villanova University, another emergency call was reportedly made to police for an active shooter situation that was also unfounded. Thank goodness both were unfounded, but this really has to stop.

Where to Eat

Might I suggest this firey South Indian restaurant in the ‘burbs? One of the best Indian meals I’ve had in the Philly area, other than from my own kitchen.

By the Numbers

32: SEPTA bus routes that have now officially been cut. And SEPTA has shortened another 16 bus routes. Regional Rail cuts go into effect on September 2nd. And then more cuts – including the elimination of entire rail lines – are due in January… unless Harrisburg coughs up some cash. For more on the service cuts and how they might impact you, go here. But wait. There’s more. Prominent Philly attorney George Bochetto is taking SEPTA to court to try to stop all of this nonsense.

$100: Amount I would have bet you that South Jersey doesn’t have a highly competitive curling (as in the Olympic sport) team that competes all across the country. Alas, I would have been out $100.

.585: That’s the win-loss percentage for the Phillies ahead of Monday night’s game agains the Mets in New York, putting us in first place. The Mets are in second place, at .531. We’ll face the Mets at home for a four-night stand beginning on September 8th. Meanwhile, we just learned that the Phillies and the Twins will head to Iowa next year to revive the famous Field of Dreams game.

Local Talent

Overbrook High School grad and storied slapper Will Smith has been trying to stage a comeback for his rap career. He’s currently on tour in Europe. Earlier this month, Smith shared a video of tour footage, and now some are accusing him of using AI to add people to the crowd to make his shows seem more well-attended than they actually are. I don’t know about all that. But what I can tell you that Will Smith the Rapper of 2025 is no comparison to the one you fell in love with decades ago. Guy needs to hang it up and just keep making trillion-dollar movies.