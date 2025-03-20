Delco Middle School Teacher John Richards Accused of Disturbing Contact With Student

The allegations involve a 13-year-old girl in his class and his cell phone.

Newtown Square resident John Richards, a 57 year-old teacher at the Blockson Middle School in Norristown, was arrested on Tuesday after Richards allegedly had some disturbing contact with a 13-year-old girl in his class, the Montgomery County District Attorney announced today.

According to prosecutors, Richards called the girl up to his desk during class and showed her a message he typed to her on his cell phone regarding an upcoming class field trip to Washington D.C. He wrote the message in Spanish. Police say the translation was as follows:

I am very nervous. If you say yes, I would like to kiss you at least two times in Washington. If you say no, that is OK, you aren’t any less beautiful. It is your decision. You can change your opinion any time you want. You don’t need to tell me now. Unless you know the answer. Let me know yes or no before we have to get off the bus in Washington. Or now?

The field trip was happening the next day. The girl went back to her desk and immediately notified her father, the school resource officer, and the principal. And it turns out she caught the interaction with Richards — including the message on his cell phone — on video.

Police came to the school and spoke with Richards outside the classroom. One of the cops noticed that the phone he was holding looked like the same phone in the video. Eventually, police were able to search the phone. They say they found another note on it addressing the girl by name. According to police, this is what the translated version of that one said:

That came out all wrong. I’m sorry for demanding anything. I have no right. When I see you my heart skips a beat. When you are around I find myself staring without meaning to. I wonder what your lips taste like. And I hope to god there’s a chance for me to find out. I don’t know what else to say besides I think you’re amazing.

The girl told police that she had recorded the interaction because Richards had been acting “strange.” She wasn’t sure what to expect at his desk. Investigators asked the girl how Richards made her feel. She replied, “Nervous, cause it was weird, that I’m so young. I understand it if it were a kid my age, because that’s normal.”

The police asked the girl what else might be “strange” about him. She told them that he stands too close to her and her female classmates when he is talking to them and frequently touches them on the arm. And then there was December of last year. The school had a Christmas gift for the students. And Richards allegedly took it upon himself to obtain her home address and delivery the gift personally, after school hours. She told police that he came in the house and hugged her.

Prosecutors have charged Richards with sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of someone under the age of 16. He’s being held on $10,000 bail. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 27th.

According to an entry for John Richards on the tutoring website SuperProf, he also offers tutoring via webcam. “I have seven years of tutoring experience and nine years of in-classroom expertise in making Science fun and approachable,” it reads. “I have worked with students from as young as 10 to adults. I want to take the stress and strain out of scientific principles and help you understand them in clear, easy to understand chunks.”

The school did not respond to a request for comment.