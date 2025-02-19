ICE Debunks Conspiracy Theory About ICE Van Fire in Philadelphia

We all know that “bad things happen in Philadelphia,” in the infamous words of Dear Leader. And we all know that Philadelphia is the epicenter of leftist, hyper-woke activity in the United States. So, when an ICE van caught on fire in Philadelphia on Tuesday, naturally the leftists were to blame. At least that’s the conspiracy theory that quickly emerged from the type of people on social media who spin such yarns.

Perhaps the most prominent among those yarn-spinners was Charlie Kirk, the right-wing activist who infamously called murdered George Floyd a scumbag, promoted all sorts of falsehoods and conspiracy theories, denied that climate change is a thing, and, oh yes, declared the Civil Rights Act of 1964 a “huge mistake.”

And what did Kirk have to say about the ICE van fire in Philadelphia? Naturally, he suggested that it was “left-wing terrorism.” Influencer Nick Sortor deemed the ICE van fire “literal terrorism.” I could go on.

A bunch of AOC chums lobbing molotov cocktails at an ICE van in Philadelphia would make for a great story. And anyone who knows me knows that I do love a good story. Alas, ICE itself has debunked this conspiracy theory, saying “no foul play” was suspected and that the van was having mechanical issues.

Another day. Another conspiracy theory debunked. What will tomorrow bring? [Shudder]

The REAL ID Threat Is Real!

If it feels like we’ve been telling you for years that you need to get a REAL ID, that’s because we have. But the deadline for getting a REAL ID kept getting pushed back, and my sense is that most people (like me) just started ignoring the new deadlines altogether, figuring this would never actually happen.

But it seems like the REAL ID deadline is, well, real this time: May 7th. As of May 7th, you’re going to need a REAL ID to board a domestic flight in Pennsylvania, unless, of course, you have a passport. Getting a REAL ID can be confusing, so the state is hosting REAL ID Day on February 24th at a bunch of PennDOT locations around the state, the closest one to Philly being the Bensalem Driver License Center at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the office will have extra staff on hand devoted to getting you a REAL ID.

You’re going to need proof of identity, like an original or certified copy of your birth certificate, or a valid passport that hasn’t expired. You’ll also need proof of your social security number, most obviously your social security card, but a pay stub, W-2, or 1099 may also be accepted. Then there’s proof of your address. For that, you’ll need to produce a current driver’s license or state ID card, car registration, or utility bill.

If you can’t make it to Neshaminy on February 24th, you can also apply for a REAL ID at any PennDot driver license center during regular office hours. Just don’t procrastinate.

Guess Who’s Back … Back Again …

No, not Eminem. Larry Krasner. The activist — I’m sorry, the district attorney — has announced what everybody expected: He’s running for DA again. No, there are no term limits for DA. There probably should be.

Is That the 50s We See?

Yes! Forecasts are calling for not one, not two, not three, but FOUR days with highs in the 50s next week. Hopefully those forecasts are more accurate than this one.

By the Numbers: The Zero Edition

$0: Amount you should pay if you get a text telling you that you have unpaid tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. It’s a scam! I’ve gotten at least 10 of these in the last week.

0: Days you have left to catch a last glimpse of the SS United States, a.k.a. the IKEA boat. It’s moving. Finally. Bon voyage!

0: Times in my life that I’ve tried Italian-influenced Asian food. So it sounds like I need to get to East Passyunk post haste!