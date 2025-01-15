Justice Department Report: Donald Trump Wanted to Throw Out 300,000 Philly Votes in 2020

The report states that “the admissible evidence would be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction” against Trump, but it’s all moot.

Yesterday, the Justice Department released its report on Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election. It’s a case of too late, but not too little, as the 137-page document spells out in great detail the case against the once and future president.

The report confirms Trump’s desperate plan to delegitimize the votes of 300,000 Philadelphians.

“As Co-Conspirator 1 admitted, their primary objective was to ‘just flat out change the vote, deduct that number of votes from the — declare those votes, 300,000 votes in Philadelphia, illegal, unlawful. Reduce the number by 300,000.’”

(Co-Conspirator 1 is almost certainly Rudy Giuliani, who is currently fighting to hang on to personal items after two election workers in Georgia sued him for defamation and won to the tune of $148 million.)

The report cites and concurs with former City Commissioner Al Schmidt that there was no evidence of fraud in Philly. As he said at the time, “We just had the most transparent and secure election in the history of Philadelphia.”

Nonetheless, Trump attacked Schmidt and other election officials on multiple occasions on Twitter and in speeches — including the one he gave on January 6, 2021, at which he falsely declared that “there were 205,000 more votes than voters in Pennsylvania.” Threats and intimidation followed.

“After Mr. Trump targeted a Philadelphia City Commissioner in a Tweet criticizing the Commissioner for stating that there was no evidence of widespread election fraud in threats against the Commissioner grew more targeted, more detailed, and more graphic. These threats extended to include highly personal information like the names and ages of the Commissioner’s family members, as well as photos or the address of his home.”

Each of the Trump team’s attempts to find or disregard votes were “legally or factually flawed and thus would not prevail.” Still, they persisted. The report states plainly that “the admissible evidence would be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction” against Trump, but it’s all moot. Says the New York Times: “Because Mr. Trump won the 2024 election, prosecutors were forced under a binding Justice Department policy to drop the case against him.”

Eagles Fan Outed, Fired and Banned

The Eagles fan whose “vile tirade” against a Packers fan at the Linc on Sunday went viral — leading to his identity being revealed at the hands of crowd-sourcing Instagrammers — has been fired from the consulting firm he worked for, “effective immediately.”

In a public statement, the company condemned the ex-employee’s “highly offensive and misogynistic statements” while adding that they do not condemn the man himself: “None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day.”

In addition, the fan has reportedly been banned from “attending any future events at Lincoln Financial Field.” (Note that this comes not in an official announcement from the team, but an unnamed source.)

If true, the only way this guy can see his favorite football team in person would be to catch them at an away game. Wonder if he’ll wear an Eagles jersey.

By The Numbers

141 kids: Philadelphia detained or committed 141 out of every 10,000 youths in 2023, one of the highest rates in the country, says new Inquirer report.

$211 million: That’s the likely cost of SEPTA’s next attempt to update its Key Card system. But guys, we already have credit cards.

12 puppies: A dozen local shelter puppies will participate in this year’s Puppy Bowl including Saquon Barky, a Bernese mountain dog/Australian shepherd mix on Team Ruff.

P.S. Say … there’s still time to rename the other local pups, since they’re too young and sad to know any better. Let’s go: