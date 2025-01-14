Internet Sleuths Hunt Down Eagles Fan Who Went Viral for Calling Packers Fan the C-Word

And now his employer is investigating the situation.

Internet Sleuths Hunt Down Eagles Fan Who Went Viral for Calling Packers Fan the C-Word

Social media sleuths appear to have hunted down the Eagles fan whose “vile tirade” went viral after Sunday’s game. Allegedly.

In the original video — apparently recorded in the upper levels of the Linc during the Eagles 22-10 playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers a guy in an Eagles jacket calls a woman in Packers gear “a dumb ugly c**t.” The focus of this dude’s unearned ire shakes her head while her fiancé films it for posterity.

And the Eagles were winning the whole time. I guess there’s just a meanness in this world.

There’s been lots of coverage of the incident — from the New York Post, Fox News, frickin’ Newsweek, etc.

And, welp, it didn’t take long for beloved crowd-sourcing Instagram activists @thatdaneshguy and @tizzynet to discover the identity of the mystery a-hole.

Now, we’ll have to look past Danesh’s claim that this sort of behavior represents “80 percent” of Philly sports fans, and his repetition of the long-debunked “throwing snowballs at Santa Claus” nonsense. (It was just a guy dressed as Santa.) His Hitchbot claim has some quantum of merit.

And let’s also look past Danesh engaging in the tired essentialist discourse of what a “real man” does in any situation. Because, yeah. It seems like he found the guy. And right now, the man’s employer is investigating the situation.

As a side note, I went to the Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center last night, and my section was graced with the presence of a guy in a Miami Heat jacket who loudly cheered and chanted for his Florida Panthers. When his team scored, he stood up and whooped, a lonely peep of jubilance in a field of mild misery. When his goalie — ex-Flyer/now-Stanley Cup-winning superstar Sergei Bobrovsky — made a big stop, he chanted “Bobby! Bobby! Bobby!” One man chanting is never a good look, but whatever. He was happy not to read the room.

Fast-forward to the Flyers making a comeback and winning the game 4-3 — and Flyers fans in that section doing the “Bobby!” chant every time the home team scored. Well played, people of section 216.

Judge Removed in Castle Bam Case

The civil trial against Bam Margera has been delayed because, hey wait a minute, the judge worked as a lawyer in a zoning case against the embattled Chester Counter Jackass star back in 2007.

The judge, Anthony T. Verwey, was forced to recuse himself last week when this came to light but somehow used the occasion to decry Margera’s lawyers’ “lack of professionalism, candor, preparation, etc.” Candor appears to be in short supply up there, eh, judge?

Anyway, this current case involves a guest at one of those famously/allegedly druggy, boozy parties at Castle Bam getting badly injured while riding a motorcycle under the influence.

By The Numbers

$700: That’s how much the Philadelphia Union used to owe to a Venezuela youth soccer org. The money’s been sent, but the Philly club can’t sign any new players until the grand FIFA bureaucracy acknowledges the payment. Hey Phang — maybe make your Venmo public?

$37 million: Federal funding the city will receive to overhaul Eakins Oval and connect the Schuylkill River Trail to Manayunk via the Passyunk Connection. Incidentally, The Passyunk Connection is also the name of my three-part documentary series about why the Cantina doesn’t give you free chips and salsa anymore.

3 dogs: How many “wild” pit bulls are believed to be still on the loose in West Fairmount Park, following an attack on two men late last week. Authorities are using “thermal drones” to search for the animals, though they suspect the dogs’ original owner who dumped them in the park may have come back to fetch them.

125 years old: Age of the bejeweled gold crown stolen from the head of a Mary statue inside a Center City Catholic Church by a masked and “agile” thief.

40 years: After four decades behind the controls, SEPTA’s first female train engineer, Jackie Pettyjohn, has retired. Here she is pulling into Suburban Station on her last ride.