Mayor Cherelle Parker Announces Support of 76ers Arena in Center City

In a video posted on social media, Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed the Philadelphia 76ers’ plan to build an arena in Center City, a decision that was long-awaited and hotly debated. Now Parker will send the legislative package to City Council for approval. (An arena is considered “special use,” which under Philly’s zoning laws requires a variance from City Council.)

“This is an historic agreement. It is the best financial deal ever entered into by Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena, and I wholeheartedly believe it is the right deal for the people of Philadelphia,” Parker said of 76 Place.

As your Mayor, I'm speaking from my City Hall office with a very important announcement. I am proud to share that I have made my decision, and an agreement has been reached to ensure that our Sixers are staying home. I wholeheartedly believe this is the right deal for the People… pic.twitter.com/Fnj19mrBOV — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) September 18, 2024

A spokesperson from the 76ers tells Philly Mag, “We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council.”

While details of the agreement have not been released, Parker promised a “forthcoming formal presentation,” as well as town halls across the city, to share that information. What we do know is what has previously been promised by the 76ers: a $1.3 billion project (the Sixers have maintained that the arena project will use no public funds from the city) and lots of union jobs to make it happen.

As we reported last year, Parker’s mayoral run was supported by the city’s powerful Building and Construction Trades unions, who also supported the arena proposal, so her endorsement was ultimately not a surprise. When the Sixers announced plans for 76 Place in July 2022, Parker tweeted that she was “excited by the opportunities.” She echoed that sentiment today. “It will mean hundreds of millions of dollars in new tax revenues for our city of Philadelphia and our School District,” Parker explained. “It means an economic opportunity plan, quite frankly, the likes of which have never been seen in our city.”

Today, union leader Ryan Boyer released this statement in response to Parker’s announcement:

“The Philadelphia Building Trades sincerely thanks Mayor Parker for backing the construction of 76 Place on East Market, thereby ensuring the continuing progress of our beloved city. Jobs are the Trades’ lifeblood. The thousands of jobs 76 Place will provide is unprecedented. I am imploring City Council to look past the sensationalistic headlines and support the development of 76 Place on East Market. Failure to do so could result in the franchise leaving for Camden. Don’t let it happen.”

Parker also expressed optimism that the arena would revitalize Market East. A community impact study released by the city in August concluded that “Market East has not lived up to its potential” and that “significant planning and redevelopment will be necessary for it to become a vibrant part of Center City.”

As for the arena’s opposition from Chinatown, Parker had this to say:

“To the good people of Chinatown please hear me: I see you. I listened to you. I want your rich and vibrant community and proud history to not just survive but to thrive. I believe we have the best Chinatown in the nation, and I am committed to working together with you to support it.”

While the proposed arena site — currently the Fashion District mall — isn’t in Chinatown proper, its proximity means the neighborhood will be affected by the projected six years of construction. The city’s impact study suggested that 76 Place could harm many small businesses in Chinatown and “could potentially result in the loss of Chinatown’s core identity and regional significance.” However, the study went on to say that the project would not displace residents from their homes, and that one in five small businesses in Chinatown are “positioned to experience positive net economic benefit” from the arena. For its part, Sixers team management has said it plans to invest $50 million in public safety, affordable housing and small businesses in the neighborhood, to be memorialized (and legally binding) with a community benefits agreement.

But Chinatown activists say the fight isn’t over. Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United, told the Inquirer her group will continue to push back. And John Chin, executive director of Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, told reporters, “We need to take our cause to City Council.”