Here Comes Kamala Harris … With Her VP Pick!

The pair will hold a big rally in Philadelphia next week.

Kamala Harris and Her Vice-Presidential Pick to Rally In Philadelphia On Tuesday

The photo above pictures Vice President Kamala Harris at a Philadelphia rally on July 13th. Just over a week later, her boss dropped out of the presidential race. Now, Harris is returning to Philadelphia for a campaign rally for herself as a presidential candidate. On Tuesday, August 6th, she’ll be here with …

Well, we’re not quite sure yet. The Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday will reportedly feature the person who will run as vice president on her ticket. Supposedly, Harris has yet to make this final decision. But Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s name is clearly high on the list. And the fact that she’s launching this rally tour in Philadelphia has further fueled speculation that Shapiro is about to get the nod.

Oddsmakers are certainly feeling that speculation. On Tuesday morning, betting odds on Harris picking Shapiro were +165. By Tuesday night, those odds went to -160. And as of the time that I’m publishing this, the online odds for Shapiro as vice presidential pick were -250. (In case you don’t do betting math, this means Shapiro has become the more likely pick in the eyes of the oddsmakers.)

Of course, Harris could have chosen Philadelphia for the launch just because Pennsylvania is such an important state in the election. Need I remind you that once Pennsylvania fell to Trump in 2016, that was that. And wiser politicos than me know full well that Shapiro is perfectly poised as the governor of Pennsylvania to bring home the state for her in November — without him being the vice presidential candidate.

Well, time will tell. I’ll get you more details on Tuesday’s Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia as they come to me.

And it sounds like you might want to get used to seeing Harris in Philadelphia. A source close to the campaign tells me that she’ll be back in Philly just one week after Tuesday’s visit.

By the Numbers

37: States in which SPB Hospitality has restaurants, both franchised and corporately owned. Why is this important? Because SPB is now in control of the Jose Garces brands Amada and Village Whiskey.

5: Series that the Phillies have now lost in a row. Ugh. C’mon, guys!

$2: Cost for a ride in this newish ride-sharing service just over the bridge.

Local Talent

If you’re an M. Night Shyamalan fan, you’ll want to know that his latest movie opens this week. It’s called Trap. The official plot description: “A man and his teenage daughter realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event while watching a concert.” Said concert takes place at a stadium in Philadelphia. Well, sorta. The movie is set in Philly. Filmed in Toronto, which they did their best to make look like Philly. Boooooo!