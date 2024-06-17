Philadelphia Eagles Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan — and you better be! — clear your schedule for Tuesday morning. Eagles single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

These are all of the tickets to Philadelphia Eagles home games that haven’t already been snagged by Eagles season ticket holders. The Eagles don’t advertise how many tickets are available. But it’s safe to say you need a lot of luck and also cooperation from Ticketmaster, which is where you have to go to buy the tickets. (Remember all those Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster snafus?!) If you don’t already have a Ticketmaster account, you should sign up for one now to save yourself that step when time is of the essence.

Here are the Eagles home games in question:

Monday, September 16th: Eagles vs. Falcons

Sunday, October 13th: Eagles vs. Browns

Sunday, November 3rd: Eagles vs. Jaguars

Thursday, November 14th: Eagles vs. Commanders

Sunday, December 8th: Eagles vs. Panthers

Sunday, December 15th: Eagles vs. Steelers

Sunday, December 29th: Eagles vs. Cowboys

TBD: Eagles vs. Giants

That TBD is Saturday or Sunday, January 4th or 5th. There’s also one Eagles pre-season home game that you’ll be able to buy tickets for on Tuesday morning: Eagles vs. Vikings on Saturday, August 24th.

As for that much-touted Eagles season opener in Brazil against the Packers, individual travel packages including airfare, hotel, and a ticket start at $5,555.

Speaking of the Philadelphia Eagles…

So what’s beloved Super Bowl champ Jason Kelce doing now that he’s not playing for the Eagles? Well, in addition to taking a job with Monday Night Football, he’s teaming up with his wife, Kylie Kelce, to plug Wawa’s HoagieFest, which begins today.

By the Numbers

25: Philadelphia public pools scheduled to open this week. Just in time for the dastardly heat wave. You can expect 35 more to open in the coming weeks on a rolling basis.

92: Average high temperature in Philadelphia for the next week, according to the latest forecast. Temperatures down the shore are 10 degrees (or more) lower. So maybe head east.

9: Number of games by which the Phillies lead the Braves in the National League East standings. Tonight, we’re back home for a three-game run against the Padres after dropping two of three to the Orioles over the weekend.

Local Talent

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert has plenty of fans. But something tells me you shouldn’t count LA-based production company M99 Studios, whose clients include such Philly/Philly-connected acts as Diplo and Meek Mill, among them.

The company has filed a federal lawsuit against Lil Uzi Vert, claiming that the rapper owes the company about a half-million dollars. According to the lawsuit, M99 had to pick up touring expenses over and over again after Lil Uzi Vert’s credit card was repeatedly declined. M99 also alleges that a bunch of invoices the company sent to Lil Uzi Vert’s team have gone unpaid, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting Lil Uzi Vert’s next album, Luv Is Rage 3. And after that? It sounds like Lil Uzi Vert might be retiring. “I wanna try to live a normal life,” Lil Uzi Vert told fans last year. This coming from a person who had a $24 million diamond embedded in their forehead.