So Much for That Kevin Boyle Arrest Warrant

Plus, meet the $30,000-per-month Philly apartment.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

So Much for that Kevin Boyle Arrest Warrant

You remember Kevin Boyle. He’s the Pennsylvania State Representative caught on video in a ridiculous tirade at a bar near his house. Boyle kind of vanished from public sight for a bit after that, while onlookers wondered if police would arrest him for that incident. No such arrest was made.

But we learned recently that Philadelphia authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Kevin Boyle in an unrelated matter. Boyle had allegedly violated the terms of a protection-from-abuse order against him. The State Rep faced similar charges a few years back, but those charges were later dropped. Now, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has actually withdrawn this latest arrest warrant against Kevin Boyle.

At a press conference on Monday, Krasner said he didn’t think there was anything “false” or “fake” in the investigatory details but that there were some “missing” pieces. In the end, said Krasner, “We do not find that there’s probable cause to justify a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Boyle for violating and protection from abuse order on the dates in question.”

The timing might seem a bit curious. The day before a primary election in which Boyle is a candidate, the district attorney withdraws an arrest warrant against him. But, says Krasner, there’s no funny business afoot here.

“If the question is whether somehow we’re doing this now because of an election, my office has been pretty clear that we try to operate in a way that is truly even-handed, that we try to treat unfamous people very much the way we might treat famous people,” Krasner said. “Regardless of what candidate I might like or might not like, I don’t think it’s right.”

Meanwhile, Boyle’s colleagues in Harrisburg, who have expressed concern over his mental health, have been trying to figure out what to do about him, including the possibility of removing him from power. Or they can just wait and see the results of today’s primary; the House Democratic Campaign Committee has given $72,000 to the campaign of Boyle’s opponent, Johnny Doc nephew Sean Dougherty.

Time to Add to Your “I Voted” Sticker Collection

Today is, of course, primary day in Philadelphia. What, you forgot? You have no idea who is running or even what offices are up for grabs? It’s okay. We’ve got you covered with this balanced guide to who’s up and what’s at stake.

By the Numbers

$29,995: What you’ll pay in rent — yes, that’s monthly rent — for this bi-level penthouse apartment in Center City. Yikes! It sounds like the luxury housing market in Center City might be trending upwards.

$74.81: What the typical Philadelphia household spent on its water bill each month in 2023, on average. But water and other utility rates in Philadelphia are on the rise.

$30,000: The worth of frozen snow crabs stolen in a recent heist. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more of this Goodfellas type of activity of late?

Local Talent

It’s college graduation season, which means we have some local notables addressing the future baristas — I’m sorry, future professionals — of the world. Top of the list is Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, who will tell the graduates at Temple, which she attended, a thing or two. Will be curious if she mentions the fact that she never actually, you know, finished a degree at Temple so she could ditch us for an actual career in L.A. Mayor Parker is doing the commencement thing at Moore College of Art & Design. Villanova coach Jay Wright is at PCOM. The Philadelphia Business Journal has a pretty comprehensive list here.

And From the Hail-Mary Sports Desk …

Despite rumors he was ill, Tyrese Maxey was part of the starting five for Game 2 of the Sixers’ playoff series against the Knicks, along with Kyle Lowry, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. Would our rebounding be better this game? Maxey hit three straight threes to start things off, and the Sixers stayed in front for the first quarter: 25-18.

.@JoelEmbiid in the first quarter: 12 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/EFUdMSsvek — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 23, 2024

In the second quarter, Buddy Hield picked up his first-ever playoff points, per Kate Scott. Joel got socked with a T for shoving Donte DiVincenzo, but haven’t you always wanted to shove Donte DiVincenzo? Honestly, the officiating was terrible. Sixers up 53-49 at the break.

Villanova has 41 of the Knicks 49 first-half points. BRING BACK RYAN ARCIDIACONO. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) April 23, 2024

In the third quarter, the Knicks tied it up at 55, Joel fell on his tailbone, and with four minutes left, Jalen Brunson gave the enemy their first lead of the game, 68-67, after a 10-0 run. Not for long; Nico Batum, who’s been so hot from beyond the arc, tied it back up with a three. Joel was taking a breather, though, and he came back in to close the quarter out by hitting two foul shots to put us down 79-74. An agonizing final frame, in which every little advance seemed to be met with a foul call on a Sixer.

We fought back to within three twice, then to two with 4:21 to go, but Joel was limping like crazy. A wild Tyrese trey tied it at 94, and the Sixers actually won a challenge of a foul call on Lowry while down by one with 2:36 to go. A Maxey jumper for the lead! And this huge three “from downtown,” as Kate cried, to put us up 100-96 with a minute to go!

But then the Knicks went up, 102-101, on a freaking DiVincenzo three with 13 seconds to go. Should have hit him harder, Joel. A missed Maxey shot, a foul under the basket, a three-point Knicks lead, and that’s where it landed: 104-101 Knicks. A moral victory, though, in my book. Game 3 is here on Thursday. Go Sixers!

How’d the Phillies Do?

They were on the road, but they kept up their recent habit of early scoring with a run in the second inning vs. the Reds, on singles by Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos and a sac fly by Bryson Stott. And the hits kept coming, with a Johan Rojas triple in the third; he scored on a fly ball by Kyle Schwarber. In the fourth? A Bohm double and a Castellanos single: 3-0. And a Kody Clemens double — he was in for Bryce Harper, who’s on paternal leave, awaiting the arrival of his third.

Small ball Phillies pic.twitter.com/X2WWNRv0fi — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) April 22, 2024

Ranger Suárez was on the mound for us, meantime, and allowed one hit and one walk through four. In the fifth, a Schwarbs walk, a J.T. Realmuto double — ho-hum, 4-0. The Cincinnati crowd was not happy with starter Hunter Greene. Philly was very happy with Ranger, who mowed ’em down 1-2-3 in the seventh.

thats so many cookies https://t.co/trjBEvFzaU — Momo save me (@HoodieXF) April 23, 2024

Both teams switched pitchers for the eighth: Casey Legumina for them and Gregory Soto for us. Didn’t help the Reds; in the ninth, Castellanos reached on an error, Bryson Stott walked, and Kody Clemens, bless his soul, hit a homer. Jeff Hoffman in the ninth, and three quick outs. That’s it!

The Phillies have won 7 straight games outscoring their opponents 43 to 13 with the best starting pitching in the National League https://t.co/FhiFNvbzxk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 23, 2024

They’re up again tonight at 6:40.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.