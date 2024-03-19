The Kimmel Center Has a Michael Jackson Problem

"It's awful that the Kimmel decided to put this musical on," says one local victims' rights advocate.

With MJ the Musical, the Kimmel Center Has a Michael Jackson Problem

Was Michael Jackson a pedophile? You might come away with the impression that he was after watching Leaving Neverland. That’s the controversial 2019 HBO documentary about two men who allege that Jackson abused them when they were children. It’s the same conclusion you might arrive at if you read through the other sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. A grand jury found the evidence against Jackson compelling enough to indict him for child molestation. A jury acquitted him. Jackson settled one sexual abuse lawsuit against him for more than $20 million. He allegedly paid $200 million in so-called hush money to keep victims quiet. Jackson, who admitted to routinely sharing his bed with children, and his estate have always denied any wrongdoing.

Philadelphia just kicked out Kevin Spacey, a man also accused (and acquitted) of sexual misconduct. He was going to bring his newest movie here for one night only at the Philadelphia Film Center, a venue run by the nonprofit Philadelphia Film Society, which had rented its cinema to the film distribution company carrying the Spacey movie. Then Spacey and his movie were uninvited by the Philadelphia Film Center after public outcry. But we appear to be welcoming Michael Jackson with open arms.

Last week, I got an email from the Kimmel Center teasing a media event celebrating its upcoming season of Broadway shows. And of all the shows they could have chosen to feature with a promotional image, it was MJ the Musical. The “MJ,” of course, stands for Michael Jackson. And the musical purports to be based on his life.

The Kimmel Center (which now goes by the name Ensemble Arts Philly, but I’m ignoring the name change much like I still call Twitter Twitter) could have chosen a different image. They could have chosen something from The Book of Mormon, The Wiz or Life of Pi. Or perhaps, this little show called Hamilton you may have heard of. But the Kimmel Center didn’t choose images from any of those shows. The organization chose to portray accused pedophile Michael Jackson:

When MJ the Musical opened on Broadway in 2022, media outlets lambasted the production for ignoring the troubling allegations against Jackson completely — allegations that continue to this day in at least one lawsuit against the Jackson estate. On opening night, representatives of the musical ejected a Variety reporter from a red-carpet event. He asked too many uncomfortable questions.

Regardless of these persistent allegations of sexual abuse, fans still filled the seats. They continue to do so. And fans will no doubt do the same for the Philly performances. Those shows come to our esteemed Academy of Music from January 8th through 19th.

I like Michael Jackson’s music, as do many of you. But to celebrate and glorify his life with a multimillion-dollar musical while leaving out a big part of his life story? Well, that’s a different thing entirely.

“It’s awful that the Kimmel decided to put this musical on,” says Sarah Klein, a Delco attorney who represents sexual abuse victims and was herself the first known victim of infamous U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Klein points to the tendency of people to disbelieve victims of sexual misconduct, particularly when the accused is a celebrity they like.

“A lot of these celebrities have cult-like followings,” Klein observes. “They are like cult leaders. So the cult members don’t believe it when you say anything bad about them. And whenever you say anything against them, the followers of their cult lash out against you. I’ve never gotten as many death threats as when I’ve tweeted negative things about Michael Jackson.”

Klein says that while allegations had surfaced against her abuser, many didn’t believe the victims until authorities discovered 37,000 images of child pornography on Nassar’s home computer.

“Fans of Michael Jackson will go see the show in Philadelphia,” says Klein. “They will clap along to the music. They will sing along to the songs. Just as Woody Allen fans will go see the next movie he releases. They’ll give the Michael Jackson musical a standing ovation. They won’t once let their minds go to the accusations against him unless you show them a video of Michael Jackson [abusing] a kid. And even then, some would say it’s a fake.”

I asked representatives of the Kimmel Center to talk to me about the inclusion of MJ the Musical in its next season. I specifically asked them if the team had even considered the controversies surrounding Jackson and this show and whether MJ the Musical was appropriate content for the Academy of Music.

On Tuesday morning, they sent me the following statement:

Ensemble Arts Philly presents the best of touring Broadway, and our season represents a diverse variety of the most critically acclaimed productions. We are pleased to have MJ The Musical on this year’s subscription series. Based on the book by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage, direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, MJ was the most Tony Award-winning musical of the 2021 season. MJ has now thrilled more than 1-million people on Broadway and across the United States and is set to officially open its London West End production next week as well as productions in Hamburg and Sydney in the coming year.

Like the musical, the statement ignores plenty.

Planning to Play the Lottery?

If you’re a regular player of the Pennsylvania Lottery, you might be out of luck on Tuesday if you go to buy a ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery is upgrading its systems. And so those sales terminals you rely on will be down much of the day. That means you might not be able to play in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, with the jackpot up at $875 million. But it’s okay. You weren’t going to win anyway.

Local Talent

Are you sick of hearing about Philly great Quinta Brunson yet? I’m not! The latest season of her show Abbott Elementary is just as good as the previous seasons. A hard thing to pull off! Anyway, lots of national media outlets have gushed about Quinta Brunson and Abbott Elementary. The latest is the New Yorker, with this insightful piece: “How Quinta Brunson Hacked the Sitcom.” (She really did.)

By the Numbers

3: Times one Philly McDonald’s has been robbed in six months. Then again, I felt a little robbed when I recently went to McDonald’s (under duress) and paid $17 for three small Shamrock Shakes and one order of fries.

$190 million: Price a New York firm has paid to buy Stuzo, the Center City tech firm whose software is behind the transactions at the checkouts of many of your favorite stores. But not Wawa. Yet.

$200: Average amount you’ll make being a poll worker for the upcoming primary in Pennsylvania. There’s a shortage of workers. So do your civic duty and earn enough money to buy a few meals at McDonald’s.

From the Oubre-Okay! Sports Desk …

Tobias Harris was out with a sprained ankle for last night’s home game against the Heat, but Jimmy Butler was out for Miami, so … Nick Nurse started Mo Bamba, Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry. Powered by Maxey’s 17 points, a foul call on Oubre that was challenged and overturned, and a 10-0 run, the Sixers led 31-23 after the first quarter.

the Kelly highlight reel: pic.twitter.com/adEoEwgvNm — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 19, 2024

But the Heat tied it up as everybody on our side went cold in the second frame, and the game became a back-and-forth affair. Oooh, fancy!

getting silly in South Philly. 😜 pic.twitter.com/GADBRTGyeh — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 19, 2024

At the half, we led, barely, 51-49. After a 15-0 run in the third, though, we headed into the final frame leading 79-65, before the Heat cut that lead to four points with a 12-2 run and eight-plus minutes to go. Oh, God, not again … For every two we hit, they hit a trey. Tied up at 85 … Then Buddy Hield hit a couple of unlikely threes, and the game turned into a mugfest, with, as Kate Scott put it, “a lot of contact.” Oubre had some great blocks and great shots in the final minutes to preserve our lead. Some solid free throws in the final seconds gave Maxey 30 points on the night — his third 30-pointer in as many games — and another win was in the books.

The 76ers jump back ahead of Miami in the standings with the dub. 👀 Lowry gets the win against his former squad. pic.twitter.com/sGjmxP0UIu — theScore (@theScore) March 19, 2024

How’d the Phillies Do?

We were down 9-0 to the Pirates in the third inning yesterday afternoon after Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run homer off starter Tyler Phillips (a Lumberton, NJ, native!) and Oneil Cruz whacked one off his replacement, Daniel Harper. Oh, and Cruz then whacked another off Spencer Turnbull in the fifth. Final: 11-2. Sheesh. I guess it’s good news we were only down 1-0 to the Yankees in the third in a simultaneous game, but in the end, we lost that one, too, 4-3. Kody Clemens did hit a homer for us. We face the Tigers tonight at 6:05.

And in College Hoops?

None of the City Six are headed to the NCAA tournament, alas, but Villanova and St. Joe’s will both be in the NIT; bracket here. St. Joe’s plays at Seton Hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m., while the Wildcats will host VCU that same night at 9.

The Flyers also play.

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.