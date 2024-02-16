Philadelphia Magazine Nominated for 2024 National Magazine Award

In February 2023, we published "All Hail the Hoagie," an ode to the "true king of Philadelphia sandwiches." Now, the American Society of Magazine Editors has named it a finalist in the lifestyle journalism category.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

This week, Philadelphia was named a finalist for the highly prestigious 2024 National Magazine Awards. Our February 2023 package, “All Hail the Hoagie” — edited by Bradford Pearson, with Victor Fiorillo, Regan Fletcher Stephens and Sandy Hingston — was named a finalist in the Lifestyle Journalism category, alongside entries from New York, Audubon, Travel + Leisure and Bon Appétit.

There are 17 categories, and Philadelphia is one of 60 media organizations recognized as finalists this year.

“It’s a huge, huge honor to be recognized in this way,” said Brian Howard, editor of Philadelphia. “We strive to provide the best possible coverage of the Philadelphia region. To be honored on a national stage like this is humbling and gratifying.”

This is the latest nomination for Philadelphia, which in recent years has been nominated numerous times. Sandy Hingston was nominated in 2019 in the Columns and Commentary category for a series of pieces on Alexa, mayonnaise and men’s hair. Howard and Gina Tomaine were nominated in 2020 in the Personal Service category for “Ouch!” a package on prescription drug prices. Jason Sheehan was nominated in 2021 in the Profile category for his piece on chef Omar Tate.

The magazine has been nominated for and won numerous National Magazine Awards over its distinguished history.

The 2024 winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 2, in New York City.