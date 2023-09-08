Philly Today: The Mushroom Festival Will Go On, and Trea Turner’s Baby Is Way Cute

Plus: A Penn prof invites a white nationalist to class, and Eagles nation dumps on Jonathan Gannon.

Fungus among us! Kennett Square’s annual Mushroom Festival will kick off this weekend whether or not prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been recaptured, state police said yesterday, despite that burg’s proximity to Longwood Gardens: “The borough is not located within the current search perimeter.” What could possibly go wrong?

Did you know there’s a Ruth Bader Ginsburg postage stamp coming? There’s a Ruth Bader Ginsburg postage stamp coming.

Just one of the common folks, folks: Scroll down to see Josh Harris at Commanders practice on Heat-Wave Wednesday of this week, watching the players from a shaded tent complete with water-blower fans.

It’s hot out here. Josh Harris and Magic Johnson are chatting and watching practice from a tent with spray fans. It’s good to be in charge. pic.twitter.com/5tW1kkW6jh — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 6, 2023

Enjoy this exquisite video of a giant TRUTH banner whacking Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the head.

A giant "TRUTH" banner hit GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in the headhttps://t.co/QlHEYxnP1O pic.twitter.com/S0pelRDEaW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 6, 2023

In other folks-whacked-in-the-head news, Penn law-school prof Amy Wax has again invited white nationalist Jared Taylor to guest-lecture her course on “Conservative and Political Legal Thought,” which we’re sure will go smoothly.

And across town, if you’ve got fond memories of perusing your college newspaper over morning coffee in the student cafeteria, too bad: Temple has announced its Temple News is going online-only except for a once-monthly print edition.

By the Numbers:

7, 11, 14: Rankings of the University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College and Lehigh University in the Wall Street Journal’s new 2024 ranking of the best U.S. colleges.

$20 million: Amount of a new five-year grant from LEGO to Temple early education prof Kathy Hirsh-Pasek to research how to improve early-childhood learning. That’s a lot of LEGOs to step on.

And from the Who’s-On-First Sports Desk …

First things first! Congratulations are in order …

Trea Turner and his wife Kristen welcomed their new baby, Tatum Trea Turner ❤️ Phillies Manager Rob Thomson expects Trea to return sometime this weekend, per @JClarkNBCS 📸: @treavturner pic.twitter.com/WYJ9KkZ5Fh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 7, 2023

Now, please enjoy the entire universe dumping on former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

What’s on the local sports schedule this weekend, you ask? THE EAGLES OPEN THEIR SEASON, THAT’S WHAT! They meet the New England Patriots in an away game in Foxborough at 4:25 on Sunday.

The Phillies, meanwhile, host the Marlins tonight at 7:05, Saturday at 6:05, and Sunday at 1:05.

And the Union? They’ll face F.C. Cincinnati in Subaru Park at 7:30 on Saturday.

In college football, Temple plays Rutgers away at 7:30 on Saturday night; Villanova hosts the Colgate Raiders at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Ursinus welcomes Kean University to Collegeville at 1 p.m. Saturday. If you care about Penn State, Delaware’s Blue Hens visit the Nittany Lions Saturday at noon. Say, did you know the late, great Darryl Dawkins’s son Nick plays for Penn State?