I'm glad I'm not the only one to point out this travesty. Plus, Bruce Springsteen disappoints fans.

Literally Everybody Hates the Blue Beetle Ad on the Art Museum Steps

I don’t usually write about the same thing two days in a row. But the travesty over at the Art Museum warrants back-to-back coverage.

Yesterday, I went off on a bit of a rant about Warner Bros. covering the iconic Art Museum steps with an advertisement for the upcoming superhero movie Blue Beetle. It’s ugly. A public space like the Art Museum steps shouldn’t be open to the highest bidder. You get the idea.

Well, it turns out I’m not the only one who thinks blanketing the Art Museum steps with an advertisement — let alone an advertisement that has absolutely nothing to do with Philly or anything that Philadelphians care about — is a really, really lousy idea.

Stephanie Farr over at the Inquirer landed an op-ed this morning. It’s titled “The Ad for DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie on the Museum of Art’s Rocky Steps Bugs Me Out”. I’m not a fan of puns in headlines, but it’s a good piece in spite of that.

Culture influencer Conrad Benner, who was just profiled by the New York Times, has been criticizing the ad on his socials.

And Inquirer architecture critic and urbanist Inga Saffron had this to say on hers: “First, the Fairmount Water Works, now the Art Museum steps. In Philly, all public spaces are for sale. The museums grand entrance has been covered with an ad for a movie about a comic book character. #preservepublicspaces #phillyarchitecture”

But before you go blaming the Art Museum for this monstrosity, you should know that the Art Museum steps aren’t actually under the domain of the Art Museum. They belong to the city. So now this all suddenly makes a lot more sense.

I wasn’t planning on doing a Worst of Philly feature this year. But now I might have to.

Why Steal a Car When…

…you can steal a sailboat.

Restaurant Moves

Acclaimed South Jersey seafood restaurant Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen (Sweet Amalia oysters are my absolute favorite oyster!) just abruptly announced that they are closing temporarily. And when they reopen, they’ll be takeout only. Something to do with zoning and whatnot. Blergh.

And here’s what 6 ABC’s FYI Philly team has to say about the restaurants in our fabulous new Best of Philly issue:

Bruce Springsteen Disappoints Fans

Imagine getting to Citizens Bank Park at 8 a.m. on Wednesday so you can get right up close to Bruce Springsteen with your general-admission pit tickets, only to wait in line all day in the blazing sun to find out that Bruce Springsteen wasn’t going to be playing. That’s just what happened to some superfans yesterday who got there early to score their coveted spots in line. Just after 2 p.m., the tweet went out announcing that this week’s shows are postponed because Springsteen is ill. Bummer. New dates are in the works.

Got $25 Million to Spare?

The Philadelphia Business Journal takes a look at the fascinating world of selling ultra high-end houses and condos in Philadelphia.

Local Talent

Playwright and humorist extraordinaire R. Eric Thomas, who just so happens to be making his Philly Mag debut in the upcoming October issue, turned up on on yesterday’s edition of Fresh Air on NPR.

He spoke with co-host Tonya Mosley about his latest book, Congratulations, the Best Is Over!, as well as such topics as church (his husband is a pastor) and why the Baltimore native doesn’t want to talk about The Wire.

Here’s the full episode:

By the Numbers

6: Age of the Montco boy who was just crowned 2023 Kids Mullet Champion of the United States. That should make for quite the college application essay.

$1.5 million: Cost to restore and repair six antique SEPTA trolleys that are set to return to Girard Avenue on September 10th.

$10,000: Top face-value ticket prices for WrestleMania 40, which returns to Philly in 2024 for the first time in 25 years. Tickets go on sale this week. Don’t worry: You can also get in for as little as 40 bucks, though you won’t be close enough to get any blood (fake or otherwise) on you.

And from the Bryce-Is-Nice Sports Desk …

Another sluggish start in last night’s game against the Blue Jays, with Aaron Nola up against Kevin Gausman. But in the second, the Phils notched back-to-back doubles by Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott, followed by a walk by Trea Turner to load them. Castellanos came home on a sac fly by Jake Cave for the Phils lead. In the bottom half, though, Cavan Biggio singled and then stole second, and a deep fly took him to third. And oh boogers, a Daulton Varsho homer: 2-1 Jays. Never fear: With two outs in the third, Bryce Harper sent one sailing to tie it.

In the bottom half, alas, Toronto scored two more on a walk, a steal and a couple of singles. Rojas fielding highlight!

JOHAN ROJAS MAKES YET ANOTHER PHENOMENAL CATCH pic.twitter.com/aF0E9kqH0X — Mismatch Philadelphia (@MismatchPhilly) August 17, 2023

Hold on, hold on; in the fifth, Schwarbs and Harper walked, and with two outs, Castellanos slammed his second double of the game to score one run. Bryson hit an easy grounder, but the throw from third got away from the first baseman, and Harper and Castellanos both came home: 5-4! The Jays had a walk and a steal in their half, but George Springer hit J.T. with his bat on his follow-through, so he struck out and the runner, who was trying to steal second, was out, too. J.T. then doubled to start the sixth, Cave got a single, and J.T. scored on a Schwarbs sac fly off reliever Tim Mayza. Then a Bohm single scored Cave. Cool! We were hitting again!

Matt Strahm came in to pitch the bottom half, and Jay Jackson pitched for the Jays for the seventh, and both had 1-2-3 innings. In the eighth, though, Cave homered, and that brought Genesis Cabrera in. The Phils got defense-fancy in the bottom half with Craig Kimbrel on the mound:

Just your casual 3-4-1 play to end the 8th pic.twitter.com/HiDCUmX9lJ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 17, 2023

And Harper whaled his second homer of the game in the Phils’ ninth.

MAMA THERE GOES THAT MAN AGAIN #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/E81jynn5Ss — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 17, 2023

Gregory Soto finished things off handily: Phils win, 9-4! They have the night off tonight before kicking off a series in D.C. with the Nationals Friday at 7:05. But don’t forget: The Eagles host the Cleveland Browns at the Linc tonight for Thursday Night Football, with kickoff at 7:30 for the preseason game.

Oh, and Media dropped a close one in the Little League World Series and fell into the elimination bracket. Total bummer for Delco. We still love ya, kids!

All Philly Today sports coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.