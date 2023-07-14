Philly Today: Big Change (Sort of) at an Iconic Philly Cannoli Shop

Plus: Why we're still in a drought despite all the rain, a new Philly Mag hire, and there were how many critters in that lady’s minivan?

Every Christmas, with increasing resentment, I spend hours and hours baking Christmas cookies as gifts for friends and family. Over the years, and as I age, I’ve tried to winnow down the list of different kinds. But whatcha gonna do when Cousin Pam loves the Date-Nut Pinwheels, and the grandkids love the (oh, no trouble AT ALL) iced cut-outs, and Jovi loves the coconut macaroons, and Marcy would be disappointed if I didn’t make the Lemon Gems, and Doug, who’s not a cookie guy, does enjoy the springerle?

And every year, I show up with this painstakingly created largesse to my Cousin Kathy’s Christmas Eve family party … and my cookies get upstaged by her partner Art’s cannoli, brought from Termini Bros., purchased after he got up at dawn to stand in line. Damn you, Art. And if you love Termini Bros. cannoli — and who doesn’t? — here’s Billy Penn’s Ali Mohsen on why the iconic shop will be closed for a while (but you could snag a floor tile memento!).

Dry, Dry, Dry

In case you’re wondering how, with all the rain we’ve had this month and another storm predicted for Sunday, we can still be under a drought watch in these environs, here’s a WHYY explainer.

Welcome Aboard!

Oooh, oooh, Philly Mag has a new food and drink editor, and we couldn’t be more excited!

By the Numbers:

41: Animals that police found in the minivan of a woman they arrested for shoplifting at the Target in Exeter Commons. (One cat and 40 rabbits, for the curious. Doesn’t seem like fair odds.)

$875 million: Estimated value of Saturday’s Powerball grand prize, after Wednesday’s failed to land a big winner. But hey, who needs that much money, right?

3: States besides Pennsylvania where the favorite ice-cream flavor is mint chocolate chip. The others? Idaho, Washington and Oregon. You people are weird. The most popular flavor nationwide is vanilla, with 21 states naming it the best. Sunday is National Ice-Cream Day, btw. You know what to do.

And from the Take-a-Breather Sports Desk …

Weekend update! The Phillies phinally come home, for a four-game series with the Padres starting tonight at 6:05, then continuing on Saturday at 1:05 and 7:05 for a day/night doubleheader, and finishing up on Sunday at 1:35. And not to get ahead of ourselves, but …

The Union have a home game on Saturday against New York City, with a 7:30 start. Doop!