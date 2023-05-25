New Jersey Shows Just How Uncool It Is Via Taylor Swift Concert Announcement

Officials are worried her Garden State shows this weekend are going to turn into a Philly-style party.

Two weeks after Taylor Swift took Philly by storm with a three-night sold-out run at Lincoln Financial Field, officials in New Jersey seem worried that her concerts this weekend in the Garden State are going to turn into a Philly-style party.

You may remember that thousands and thousands of ticket-less Taylor Swift fans showed up at the Linc anyway, peacefully partying outside the venue. It was a beautiful moment. (Well, not as beautiful as being, you know, inside the stadium, but I digress.)

Videos of said gatherings in the Linc’s parking lots and surrounding grounds went viral thanks to TikTok. And now ticket-less Taylor Swift fans in New Jersey are being told not to show up in the area of MetLife Stadium, where she plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday before darting off to Chicago.

In social media posts on Wednesday, MetLife Stadium announced that fans wouldn’t be able to get near the stadium unless they were holding tickets for that night’s concert.

“Our parking lots will be at maximum capacity,” read the statement. “Additional unauthorized crowds create traffic and gridlock for everyone.”

Officials in Massachusetts issued similar warnings before the Taylor Swift shows there last weekend. We’re not sure how that worked out, though the Boston shows did seem a bit more eventful than the ones in Philly. Fans endured pouring (and I do mean pouring) rain. Her piano malfunctioned. And, oh yes, a woman went into labor in the parking lot. No word on whether she had a ticket for the show.

RIP, Tina Turner

The world lost a true legend earlier this week with the death of Tina Turner. I never had the chance to see her live, in person. But I was glued to the TV in 1985 when she took the stage in Philadelphia with Mick Jagger at Live Aid:

What a performance!

About That Year-Round Schooling Idea

School district head Tony Watlington has revealed more details about his proposal for year-round schooling in Philadelphia. He says he plans to start a pilot program for year-round schooling at 10 schools in Philadelphia and acknowledges that district-wide year-round schooling might be tough, in part because so many schools don’t have air-conditioning.

By the Numbers

22 percent: Decrease in the homicide count in Philadelphia from the same time last year. Meanwhile, stolen cars are way, way, way up — nearly double what we had through this date in 2022.

150: Age of Broad Street’s mysterious Masonic Temple, which it turns out isn’t so mysterious after all.

2025: Possible reopening year for Frankford High School thanks to ongoing asbestos issues.

And from the Keep-the-Faith Sports Desk …

Afternoon games always mess up my schedule. Hey, I’ve got a lawn to mow, Phillies! Ah, well, it turned out this one wasn’t worth seeing, right? In the top of the third, Ranger Suárez gave up a two-run homer to Evan Longoria. Oh, goody, that made it 5-0 Diamondbacks. Meantime, D’backs starter Zac Gellen wasn’t giving up doo. Jeff Hoffman, in to relieve Suárez, handed out three walks before being yanked for Andrew Vasquez. You want highlights? I’ve got highlights.

Welcome to Philadelphia Phillies fandom buddy. It rarely gets better. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2LiaA969gN — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) May 24, 2023

Thanks mostly to Brandon Marsh, the Phils managed to put three on the board in the sixth, and Kevin Ginkel came in for Gallen. Connor Brogdon pitched the seventh for the Phils, and while he did load the bases, nobody scored, at least. The Phils, by the way, to that point had out-hit Arizona, 8-6. Trea Turner was booed after a truly terrible at-bat.

And then? OMG, the Phils tied it up in the bottom of the ninth! Extra innings! And guess who?

Craig Kimbrel blanked the D’s in the top of the 10th. And then? And then???

Alec Bohm completes the comeback and the @Phillies walk it off in extras! 🎥 NTT #BallparkCam | #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/x4dUzlB2yY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 24, 2023

All is forgiven, yo. Gotta love this team. They’re headed out on the road, with four games vs. the Braves starting tonight.

All Philly Today Sports Desk coverage is provided by Sandy Hingston.