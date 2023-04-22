Sixers Sweep the Nets in Playoff Series!

With Joel Embiid out, Tobias Harris stepped up in a big way. Buh-bye, Brooklyn and Ben!

So, today’s Game 4 in the Sixers-Nets playoff series, with the Sixers up 3-0. Oh hell, no Joel! The Process was out with a knee strain, as announced on Friday, to the consternation of Sixers fans everywhere. Granted, B-Ball Paul Reed had been coming along of late, but still …

And we’d been right to worry, as the Nets started hot in the afternoon game and the Sixers were icy, hitting nada. Halfway through the first quarter, we were down 19-8. A popper by Jalen McDaniels brought it to 16-20 with three minutes left, and a Niang jumper made it a two-point game, albeit briefly. Hey, look, it was Montrezl Harrell! End of first: 29-22 Nets thanks to a Spencer Dinwiddie three at the buzzer.

Early in the second, a steal and layup by Maxey made it a one-point differential. Tobias Harris FINALLY hit the first Sixer three halfway through. The defense looked pretty good, but the offense was sputtering. Gee, another imaginary foul call went the Nets’ way. And a foul on Harris on a Cam Johnson two-pointer. At the half: 48-42 Nets.

In the mid-third, an 8-0 Sixers run made it 53-50, and some of the Sixers were wandering into foul trouble; Harden had two, and Reed had three. But! Make that 12-0 on the run: The Sixers took the lead, 54-53, on a Tobias jumper. Then up 56-53! And … a shot-clock violation. Damn. But at the close of the quarter, the Sixers were up 66-63. On to the fourth! Looked like Doc was catching some Zzz’s on the bench. The Nets tied it up at 70, and P.J. picked up his fourth, arguing the call less than he usually does. Harris made it 76-72 with an impossible made jumper and a follow-up foul shot, too.

The Tobias Harris game. pic.twitter.com/HRTMwyU4rn — Philly Sports Reports (@PhlySprtsReprts) April 22, 2023

A little Melton magic gave us a nine-point lead with four minutes to go. Reed had a career-high 15 rebounds; Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Another Tobias three! OMG, they were going to pull this off! Up 92-78 with a minute and change to go. And they do it, 96-88. Sah-weep — sweet!!!

Buh-bye, Brooklyn and Ben!