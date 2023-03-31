Philly Today: Penn Student Paper — “Wharton Grad Indicted!”

That's one way to look at it. Plus: a sterling new museum collab, who owns all those AR-15s, and the Phils' very busy Opening Day.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Well, something happened.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict 1968 Wharton graduate and former President Donald Trump, making him the first former president to face criminal charges. https://t.co/VJARqKrKTb — The Daily Pennsylvanian (@dailypenn) March 30, 2023

It’s all about the take, right, DP?

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

In other news, the New York Times has a big, fancy, lushly photographed story on the collaborative exhibit being put on right now by our very own Academy of the Fine Arts and African American Museum in Philadelphia, featuring commissioned works by 20 artists addressing the question posed by (also our very own) Benjamin Franklin during the writing of the U.S. Constitution: Was the sun rising or setting on American democracy? Seems timely somehow.

By the Numbers

1 in 20: Americans who own an AR-15 rifle. WTF, America.

14%: Decline in Temple’s graduate and undergraduate enrollment since 2019—part of a national trend.

300: Feet of new track added to the Morris Arboretum’s delightful Garden Railway; the arboretum is celebrating its 90th birthday this year.

4: Contestants remaining in the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry’s 2023 “Cool Things Made in PA” competition: Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Yuengling Lager, Primanti Brothers Sandwiches, and Sheetz MTO. Whatever that is. A winner will be crowned Monday.

And from the Busy-Bats Sports Desk …

The Phils’ Opening Day bout against the Rangers wasn’t exactly a poster child for the new brighter, briefer game of baseball. But it was a good old-fashioned slugfest, with a nine-run fourth inning for the Rangers that chased off starter Aaron Nola, three triples for the Phillies, and a final score of 11-7 in favor of them not us. The Phils had two on in the top of the ninth, but Nick Castellanos struck out to end the game. And cue Phillies fans everywhere:

Disastrous turn for the Phillies. All that hope we had earlier in the regular season has been wiped away. Might be too late to turn it around. — Rob Wesley (@eastwes) March 30, 2023

The Sixers go up against the Raptors at home tonight at 7:30 and are away vs. the Bucks on Sunday at 8.

The Union face off against Kansas City on Saturday at 7:00 at home in Chester — and goalkeeper Andre Blake may be back! (Not that his sub, Joe Bendik, hasn’t been pretty stellar.)

Add the Wooden Award to the list of honors Villanova b-ball star Maddy Siegrist is up for.

The Flyers played last night. And they will play again.