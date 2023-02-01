Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof

Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want."

Apparently You Can Fall Through a SEPTA Bus Stop Roof and Remain Unscathed

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I love that phrase. And it seems apt for the Eagles fans who decided to climb on top of a SEPTA bus stop in the Eagles post-game celebration.

I guess they didn’t realize that SEPTA bus stop roofs weren’t engineered to, you know, hold a mass of people on top of them. Pro tip: The roofs are really just meant to keep you dry when it’s raining.

6ABC landed a fun report with Ashley Marcial, one of the Eagles fans who crashed through the roof of the bus stop on Sunday night:

Wait … Did the reporter just say that the city told him that it could cost “tens of thousands of dollars” to replace one bus shelter roof?! Hey, it’s a Philly thing!

On the Other Hand, This Seems Like a Pretty Good Idea

One local school district is calling for a two-hour delay the morning after the Super Bowl. I expect more will follow suit. Gotta give Eagles fans time to get out of urgent care after they crash through SEPTA bus shelter roofs, after all.

But Getting Back to SEPTA for a Sec …

Here’s one SEPTA bus driver who most definitely deserves a raise.

Kenney: “We’ll Blow the Doors Off This Parade”

“I’m on my way out, so, I’ll spend whatever they want.”

What Should We Do With the Roundhouse?

Questions linger over the fate of the old headquarters for the Philadelphia Police Department. It’s an iconic structure with plenty of architectural value. But then there’s the troublesome history of the Philadelphia Police Department that it embodies.

A Big Bet

The Inquirer reports that Penn Medicine is going “all in” on proton therapy, but the article also raises questions over the treatment’s efficacy for most cancers.

It May Be Cold Now

But Philly just recorded its warmest January since Herbert Hoover was in the White House.

And from the Let’s-Try-This-Again Sports Desk …

The Sixers face the Magic again tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, at 7 p.m. On Monday night, Markelle Fultz et al. crumpled our cookies, and we blew a 21-point lead. We’ll see what happens this time around.

In Eagles news, it’s sew time!

Also, can we talk Taylor Sirianni?

Some local soccer fans have their knickers in a twist over this:

Philadelphia Union renews Official Jersey Partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA! And we’ve got something new on the front of the upcoming 2023 kit 🤩 📝 https://t.co/tTPV49Ggiy#DOOP pic.twitter.com/YdHG1Xocnp — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) January 31, 2023

And in college hoops, we’ve got Rhode Island at St. Joe’s tonight at 7 p.m., and Villanova at Marquette and George Washington at La Salle, both at 7:30.

