Need to Give Your Shore Home a Glow-Up? Visit This New Ocean City Shop

Golden Hour stocks everything from wallpaper to vintage beach tag prints.

Soaking up the last few weeks of summer down the Shore? Be sure to take at least a little time away from the sand to do some shopping — specifically, at this new Ocean City shop. Lauren McCutcheon, The Philadelphia Citizen’s deputy editor, profiles the scene below. — Kristen Schott, lifestyle editor

The vibes on Ocean City’s Asbury Avenue are feeling decidedly Main Street Nantucket thanks to Golden Hour, a shelter-gift shop and design studio (complete with preppy black-and-white striped awnings) that opened in May. It’s the vision of Kate Geary, an alum of Stone Harbor’s modern-chic Gypsy Lane Home, who named her new store for her dog’s breed (golden retriever) and their favorite time of day on the beach.

By Memorial Day, she was already restocking Linnea candles, straw clutches, and porcelain hydrangea candleholders — a nod to her Gardens neighborhood, once known as the “hydrangea trail.” Equal parts on-trend (pastel mah-jongg tiles and accessories, available-to-order woven cane patterned wallpaper) and nostalgic (photographer Deb Putter’s vintage beach tag prints or acrylics, shown here, beach totes, 08226 stationery), it’s the perfect pit stop for a creative hostess gift or a complete yet subtle Shore house glow-up.

Prices vary; 620a Asbury Avenue, Ocean City.

Published as “Pretty Shore” in the August 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.