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Get Your Hands on Hathaway Hutton’s Clutches Made From Vintage Canvas Totes

Founder Jen Risk is also repurposing vintage workwear into sweet but sturdy jackets.

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 Photograph by Breanne Furlong

For Hathaway Hutton founder Jen Risk — the force behind those cult-favorite pool dresses made from vintage designer towels — the beauty of being a one-woman show is that it allows her to follow her instinct. “The second something starts to become really popular is around the time I lose interest,” says Risk, who launched the brand out of her Wayne home in 2017. “I think it’s because I find trends to be boring.”

Her latest muses: vintage workwear that she’s repurposing into her sweet but sturdy Birdie jackets and her Jerry clutches.

Let’s start with those Birdie jackets: Risk’s process begins with sanitation and power-washing of the original jackets — she says they’ve never seen a bar of soap — and then she deconstructs them, removing the collars (“because man neck”) and salvaging other components. Then they are rebuilt: It takes multiple jackets to create one new design with flared sleeves, a pleated back, a slightly cropped silhouette, and a handmade navy velvet bow for good measure. For the summer, she’s shipped these beauties off to the Veronica Beard stores in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado — you can call either shop to get yours.

As for those Jerry clutches? She’s custom-making these out of canvas totes or those madras dresses you wore in college. They’ve been wildly popular — the first drop, launched in the spring, sold out in a snap. Lucky for you, the second pre-order launch goes live this month. You’ll be able to order the clutch of your dreams — and it will be in your hands in four to six weeks.

Jacket, $2,375, and bag, $1,485; hathawayhutton.com.

Published as “Work It” in the May 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

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