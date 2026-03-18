What We’re Loving Right Now: Cozy Cardigans From Mount Airy–Based Wol Hide

The pieces are hand-loomed in Peru and either left unbleached or colored with botanical dyes.

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This week’s return to winter is destroying my soul. All I want to do is huddle under a pile of warm blankets and wait for actual spring — or better yet, summer. But, alas, I have to leave the house. And you know what I’ll have under my heavy jacket? A pretty sweater by Wol Hide. The new spring and summer line is light enough to wear on more temperate days but also great to sport under, ya know, all those winter layers. Plus, the pieces are chic and sophisticated, with flattering silhouettes and designs — and they’re just the thing to chase the seasonal blues away. —Kristen Schott, lifestyle editor

Leah D’Ambrosio started her cult-favorite knitwear line, Wol Hide, in 2013, selling a smattering of handmade sweaters at local craft fairs. Since then, her Mount Airy–based brand has continued to grow in popularity (it’s carried in shops as far away as Taiwan), all while staying rooted in D’Ambrosio’s mission: creating clothes in sustainable ways.

Her latest collection, available at Vagabond in Old City and Little Wares in Chestnut Hill, follows suit, with an array of luxe layers including the pointelle vest, pullover, and cardigans seen here. The pieces are hand-loomed in Peru and either left unbleached or colored with botanical dyes. “I like designing sweaters for spring and summer — the cotton is less expensive than wool so I have more room to play with intricacies,” she says.

Published as “Sweater Weather” in the March 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.