A Custom Chaise and Dramatic Colors Define This East Passyunk Home Office

Design Manifest reinvigorated the second floor of this East Passyunk brownstone — a couple years after transforming the first.

Back in 2022, a couple hired Design Manifest to refresh the first floor of their 1920s brownstone in East Passyunk. Fast-forward a few years, and they called on the South Philly interior design firm once again, this time to breathe life into the second floor. On their checklist: transforming the beige office into a modern, moody space.

Lead designer Megan Stein (who has since started her own design firm, Quiet House) imbued the room with rich drama, courtesy of inky blue-black walls and a collection of statement pieces: a custom chaise in a tiger-like pattern, a wine-colored barrel chair, and a travertine and brass table, usually covered by a puzzle or game.

Published as “Mood Board” in the February 2026 issue of Philadelphia magazine.