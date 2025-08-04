Scoop Up All Your Chic Summer Accessories at These Philly-Area Shops

Find dainty jewelry, fairy-like hair pieces, and cowgirl hats. Plus: Bus Stop Boutique’s shoe designs go online.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

You have the perfect fit, but you need the perfect accessories to tie it all together — the finishing touches for that dress, those jeans, that blazer. That’s why we’ve put together a roundup of great boutiques in Philadelphia to find everything from jewelry to hats. Check them out below.

Pretty Pieces

When Brooklyn-born jewelry brand Catbird (103 South 18th Street, Rittenhouse) opened its new boutique in May, we rushed to be among the first to get our hands on the brand’s Forever bracelets. Made from recycled 14-karat gold, the dainty permanent accessory (with a charm, initial, or gemstone of your choosing) is custom fit and welded to your wrist in just a few minutes at the store. Continue your hunt for on-trend trinkets a few storefronts away at Avigail Adam (118 South 18th Street, Rittenhouse). The New Hope–based accessory designer known for her fairy-like aesthetic recently debuted a shop in Philadelphia. Scoop up pieces like gilded hairpins, delicate chokers, and floral goddess crowns.

Metal of Honor

What happens when two Philadelphia jewelry makers with studios at the same location decide to collaborate? They launch Alloy Atelier, a new experiential retail concept that’s equal parts store and classroom. The Tiny Jeweler’s Maricha Genovese and Echo Metals’ Kaitlin Kerr now have a shared space at their original home in the Bok Building, where they sell their wares and host wildly popular three-hour workshops during which guests make a finished piece of jewelry. 821 Dudley­ Street, Suite 107A, East Passyunk.

Suit Yourself

Margate might not be Mykonos, but you can still escape to the island with bathing suits from Aegean Cat Swimwear, available at Shop Sixty Five (8411 Ventnor Avenue, Margate). The collection features double-lined swim fabric and design details like embellished belts. And if you need a topper to complete the look, check out the hat wall at Civil Stock General Store (1912 East Passyunk Avenue, East Passyunk). From cowgirl hats by Italian designer Carolina Cerani to straw boaters, you’ll find something to keep you chicly made in the shade.

Loud and Clear

Don these trendy mesh designs by Bus Stop Boutique. While the Queen Village shop closed earlier this summer, you can still shop Elena Brennan’s Bus Stop X collections online.

Published as “Market Report” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.