This Stargazing Paradise Is Just Four Hours From Philly

Head to Pennsylvania’s Dark Skies region, where you can spend the day hiking and the night watching the stars.

So long, city lights! A four-hour drive takes you to Pennsylvania’s Dark Skies region, where you can spend the day hiking and the night viewing the stars.

Day One

Whether you prefer a tent, a cabin, or a yurt, Crooked Creek Campground (sites from $28) provides a central home base for your mountain getaway. Beyond the typical campground amenities, visitors will discover gem mining, playgrounds, and movie screenings. On-site outfitter Crooked Roots Adventures can help kick-start your experience with paddleboarding on the nearby Upper Pine Creek. Hungry after all that fun? You could cook over the campfire — or head up the road to the homey Log Cabin Inn for hearty portions of steak, pasta, or chicken. Save room for s’mores back at the campsite.

Day Two

Get a crash course in local history from Ole Covered Wagon Tours while you ride in a horse-drawn (covered!) wagon along the Pine Creek Rail Trail. Grab lunch at Los Agaves­ Taqueria in downtown Wellsboro, then explore Main Street. Don’t miss the Highlands Chocolate Shop, the clever selection of games and comics at Pop’s Culture Shoppe, and the homemade ice cream at the Main Street Creamery. At dusk, move on to the main event — an unforgettable night of stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park (pictured above). A certified international dark-sky park, Cherry Springs has almost zero light pollution and offers visitors an unobstructed 360-degree view of our universe.

Day Three

Sleep in — Frome Acres Resort and Baxter’s Bakery serves breakfast until 2 p.m. Then hit the trails. Two of the 10 local state parks, Colton Point and Leonard Harrison, offer scenic drives and miles of pathways throughout the Pine Creek Gorge. The 47-mile glacially carved gorge, often referred to as Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon, cuts through Tioga State Forest with depths up to 1,450 feet. The 1.5-mile Barbour Rock Trail loops through the forest and looks out over the gorge — the vista is unforgettable.

After Hours

Tips to keep your eyes on the sky:

1. Plan ahead. Cherry Springs (and the surrounding area) is especially popular during astronomical events like meteor showers. Be sure to book your lodging in advance.

2. Come prepared. Bring blankets, and cover your flashlights with red film to reduce light pollution. And change your phone’s settings to give the screen a red filter.

3. Download a stargazing app. Night Sky uses augmented reality to help users identify the planets. Download the app before leaving home, as service is spotty.

4. Check out the park’s schedule. Cherry Springs offers telescope viewing, laser-guided night sky tours, and nightscape photography classes. One of the biggest events at Cherry Springs is the annual Black Forest Star Party, happening this year from September 19th through 21st. Astronomers from all over gather at the park and look up. Registration for this year’s event opens on August 6th.

Published as “Escaping to Wellsboro” in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.