A Look at Main Line Designer Paula Hian’s Celeb-Approved Clothing Line

The Parisian-chic womenswear collection has been worn by the likes of Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter.

What I make: Luxury knitwear for the modern woman who appreciates fit and quality.

How it’s done: I design the clothing and fabrics. The fabrics are a key component of my brand; I feel like it all starts with the proper materials. Then I work with different artisans in France and Italy to produce the line.

The beginning: I majored in art history at Northwestern University and attended New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology as a graduate student. I launched Paula Hian in 1998 and have dressed celebrities including Jill Biden and Lisa Ann Walter.

My inspiration: The brand is largely inspired by art, so traveling and going to museums and seeing architecture is one aspect. But I often get design ideas when I’m waking up or going to sleep. I can see many of the designs and all the details, down to the fabric.

Why sustainability matters: We use all the yarns we buy to make the materials, never throwing anything away. There’s also the investment dressing aspect: Customers tell me that they wear different styles for years.

What’s next: Our holiday pop-up shop at King of Prussia Mall did very well, so we hope to hold another one soon. My biggest goal over the next two years is to open other retail locations to grow the brand. It’s important to have that visibility so that customers can come in and try on the clothing and have the full experience. I’m also working on outerwear.

Why I stay local: My showroom is located in King of Prussia, and I grew up on the Main Line. It would make sense to have a showroom in Europe because the brand is produced there, but Philadelphia is home.

By appointment only; 198 Allendale Road, 4th floor, King of Prussia.

Published as “Knit Pick” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.