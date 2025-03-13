Would You Wear a Taxidermy Hat?

The "Ecology of Fashion" exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences explores how the natural world influences — and is used in — the clothing industry.

Need something awe-inspiring to do this weekend? Fashion-forward folks might like this stylish but thought-provoking exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences. Read more below.

A feather-trimmed hat with a taxidermy bird. A 3D-printed bioplastic clutch made to look like kelp. These are some of the items on display in the “Ecology of Fashion” exhibit.

The installation teams garments from the Robert and Penny Fox Historic­ Costume Collection at Drexel’s Westphal College of Media Arts & Design with materials­ from the museum and explores the positive and negative ways the natural world influences — ­and is used in — clothing.

That hat? It’s meant to signify forward-thinking efforts in the fashion industry: A group of women boycotted the craze for plume-filled toppers in the late 1800s and early 1900s, which led to the conservation work of the Audubon­ Society.

And that clutch? It illustrates how some designers, like JK3D, are finding sustainable manufacturing methods. (Snap it up for $500 at jk3d.com.)

Other items you may see include a coat worn by Jackie Kennedy and a custom dress made from upcycled denim.

Inspired? Check out the upcoming workshops that coincide with this exhibit. Then, take co-curator Clare Sauro’s advice: “Use this knowledge to become a fashion connoisseur, not just a consumer.”

“The Ecology of Fashion” runs through August 31st at the Academy of Natural Sciences, located at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Circle.

Published as “Natural Style” in the March 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.