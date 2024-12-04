A Peek at One Philly Interior Designer’s Vintage Decor Collection

Shop some of Madeline Hause’s antique treasures starting December 4th at LÄETE in Chestnut Hill.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

There’s nothing quite like an antique piece to accent your home, perhaps something passed down in your family or picked up at an estate sale or vintage shop. They add character and frequently inspire conversation — particularly when you’re hosting a gathering. That’s why we’ve shared a peek inside the passion project of a local interior designer, some of whose products (candelabras! Taper holders!) you can see above.

During childhood summer vacations, while her friends headed off to Shore houses, Madeline Hause was antiquing with her family during their annual road trips to upstate New York. It proved to be time well spent for the Chestnut Hill interior designer behind Madeline Interiors, who has a side hustle as a purveyor of decorative objects.

Shop her curated haul of antique and vintage wares — including an assortment of treasured candelabras — when Hause’s pop-up opens December 4th with a cocktail party at womenswear boutique LÄETE, which hosts the shop-in-shop through the end of 2024. (The party begins at 6 p.m. tonight and also toasts LÄETE’s one-year anniversary of selling apparel, shoes, purses, and other chic accessories.) Hause’s pretty pieces are typically available only to her clients; get yours in time for holiday entertaining.

LÄETE, 8436 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill.

Published as “Hause Rule” in the December 2024/January 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.