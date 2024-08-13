Step Inside Queen Village’s Latest Vintage Boutiques

Plus: Keesean Moore on the rare designer goods he finds for his store.

Nostalgists know Queen Village is a mecca for throwback goods from a bygone era. Here, dispatches from the neighborhood’s latest standouts — plus a peek at what inspires one vintage shop owner.

This size-inclusive­ shop carries a century’s worth of pieces — between the early 1900s and Y2K — that are either super-wearable­ everyday basics or playful and eclectic. “We definitely have a point of view,” says Corinne Dodenhoff, who introduced Noni’s original store at the Bok Building in July 2023 with co-founder Kelly­ Braun and debuted the much-larger Queen Village store less than a year later. Attire ranges in size from extra-small to 4X. There’s also whimsical furnishings and decor, plus a space for workshops like rag-rug classes. 760 South 4th Street.

What started as a passion project­ while she was studying textile arts in college has become a side gig for Haven DeAnglis, who, along with partner Corey Heffernan,­ debuted a brick-and-mortar­ in May. The store’s first two levels are dedicated to retail — clothing­ and accessories made from repurposed materials,­ often with a 1990s punk vibe. And the third is where DeAnglis­ sews the goods. It all starts with the base product: Folks donate their gently used or damaged clothing to DeAnglis so she can transform it into her own pieces. She also picks up deadstock yardage and hits up local thrift stores. Retro, with a twist. 523 South 4th Street.

Known as Philly Vintage Bazaar until last December,­ Sweet Peel Vintage is a collaboration­ between Jen Zimmerman and Abby Codrea, two of the original three PVB creators. Yes, you can still discover clothing and decor from the 1960s to modern times, but the duo is also selling upcycled apparel and hosting community events. In the works: a rental program through which local theaters and musicians can borrow pieces for shows or productions. Codrea recently outfitted the cast of Shay Overstone’s play Next Stop at James Oliver Gallery — who knows where you’ll see Sweet Peel’s pieces­ next. 744 South 4th Street.

A Word With Keesean Moore of Moore Vintage Archive

The owner of Moore Vintage Archive specializes in rare luxury womenswear like a 1980s Alaïa leather jacket that deserves a place in your closet. Take a look into what else inspires his vintage aesthetic.

I moved Moore Vintage Archive to Queen Village … two years ago. The history of Fabric Row drew me here. The neighborhood has a long legacy of fabulous boutique shopping and fashion. I’m just hoping to live up to the expectations.

My first vintage pieces were … ornate brooches from the ’50s and ’60s.

I’m currently collecting … Patrick Kelly buttons. I have so many colors, and it’s a way to show my appreciation for his contributions to fashion. I recently found a 10-plus-piece collection originally owned by one of his previous employees.

I source new products for the store … constantly, to keep product fresh, always with a focus on significance­ in fashion history and the highest quality.

I dress … too many celebs to count.

I’m working on … pop-ups throughout the city and more shopping trips, including a return to Europe.

725 South 4th Street.

Published as “Past Perfect” in the August 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.