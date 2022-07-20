Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Hours Sourcing with Philly Vintage Bazaar

A sourcing expedition with this year’s Best of Philly vintage shop.

Located in Queen Village, this year’s Best of Philly winner for best vintage shop is run by Tracy Feldman, Jen Zimmerman and Abby Codrea, who have been peddling groovy pieces from the ’60s through Y2K since opening last fall. We rode along on a sourcing expedition.

11:02 a.m.

The trio heads out in Zimmerman’s partner’s SUV to three thrift stores in Fairless Hills, a 40-minute drive from their 4th Street storefront — a 1970s fever dream stocked with everything from retro cowboy boots to mod frocks. A group excursion is special (due to schedules, they often go solo on road trips or to local flea markets), and at each spot, they split up, then gather to discuss fab findings, mull questionable items, and, on occasion, exercise a hard veto.

11:57 a.m.

Up first is Good Stuff Thrift, where they usually seek out unique art. But they start with jewelry: Indicators of quality and age include 925 markings for silver, an 18- or 24-karat stamp on gold, and chunky bracelets with clasps. Among the other treasures is a 1970s latch-hook portrait of a German shepherd, spotted by Feldman.

1:04 p.m.

The Salvation Army Family Store is next, for jackets, pants and menswear. A pair of 1980s-era gray tweed pants catches Codrea’s eye. (She looks at the tags and the lining; satin was popular until the mid-’80s.) Zimmerman finds two circa-1940s men’s work pants, and Feldman nabs 1970s pointy-collared shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly Vintage Bazaar (@phillyvintagebazaar)

2:50 p.m.

After lunch, 2nd Ave Thrift Superstore beckons, for housewares and fashion accessories. Zimmerman immediately sees a must-have: a large 1970s-era porcelain cat.

4:04 p.m.

Back at the shop, the trio will clean, inspect, and figure out potential profits. (They spent about $330 on a trunkful of goods.) They mark up the cost but keep it approachable: Most of the items are under $50, with rare or higher-end pieces under $200. So, was the trip a success? Yes — and their findings are in-store now.

Philly Vintage Bazaar is located at 744 South 4th Street in Queen Village.