Check Out This Edgy New Men’s Jewelry Line From Philly’s Own Lagos

Roman influences, skull motifs, and a rabbit in black agate are among the statement-making details.

“There seems to be more freedom in fashion right now,” Lagos founder and creative director Steven Lagos says. The designer’s eponymous jewelry brand turned 47 this year, but this is the first time it’s crafted an entire men’s line. Lagos has long included chunky, unisex designs in their collection; but in recent years, Steven noticed an increase in men purchasing his jewelry for themselves. “I love to see it, and wanted to offer styles designed especially with men in mind.”

When he set out to design a men’s jewelry line, Steven’s inspiration was as much musical as it was aesthetic. His new Lagos collection, Anthem, is a nod to the Grateful Dead album Anthem of the Sun, known for its sound-collage style.

“I loved the idea of mixing chunky textures with whimsical elements and unique craftsmanship details,” he says. The result? Roman-influenced pendants like helmets rendered in sterling silver, with 18-karat gold and tiger-iron accents. And then there’s a twist on the brand’s Caviar bracelet, with a skull motif only visible up close.

On one end of the spectrum, expect sheer rocker attitude with single earrings shaped like daggers and skulls. And at the other end, there’s understated style to be found in Caviar pieces like black ceramic Apple watch bands and braided macrame bracelets.

But the pièce de résistance is a statement ring featuring an edgy rabbit in black agate, with silver-and-gold-tinged carrots standing in for crossbones. His name is Krunch, and he’s a mascot of sorts for the line, since the word “lagos” translates to “hare” in Greek. Says Lagos: “He has overcome hardship, time and time again, due to his fortitude and luck.”

Available at Lagos (1735 Walnut Street, Rittenhouse), and Bloomingdale’s nationwide.

Published as “Obsessed: Rock Star” in the June 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.