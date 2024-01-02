Live Casino’s Wardrobe Manager Susie Benitez Takes Us Into Her Retro World

When she’s not overseeing the uniforms for the hotel’s employees and “sporty” showgirls, she’s designing her own collections and hanging out at the Opera Philadelphia costume shop.

As the wardrobe manager at Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Susie Benitez oversees the uniforms for the 1,000-plus employees and costumes for the “sporty” showgirls. In her downtime? She just debuted a collection at New York Fashion Week and designed her own wedding dress. Here, her latest yarns.

At Home

Prized possession: Our new house in Drexel Hill. My favorite room is the peacock-themed bathroom.

What I wear every day: A petticoat! I judge all my dresses by their “twirl factor.”

Treasured outfit: My pink-and-gold brocade party dress with feather trim. It was designed for my NYFW collection but not selected to show. I made it for myself instead.

Skin-care must-have: Anything by Soap & Glory, for the retro branding, floral scents and pink bottles.

Go-to gadget: Gingher knife-edge shears cut through any fabric.

Recent splurge: Caraway bakeware.

I collect: Vintage tea sets. My aunt just gifted me a set from the 1880s.

On my playlist: “Wonder Woman,” by John Legend, reminds me that women are capable of anything.

Pet: Sherlock T. Holmes, our Yorkie.

On the Job

Personal mantra: Life is an adventure!

Why I love my job: Each day brings something new.

On my desk: A snow globe of Edgar Degas’s Little Dancer from my mom.

Best advice: Dress like a designer. For a long time, I dressed average because I was afraid to stand out. Then I started honing my retro style.

Inspiration: Flowers.

Upcoming project: I am playing with fabrics and coming up with new ideas. I’m also working on a fictitious memoir, called Ms. Buttons’s Guide to Love, Life, and a Fabulous Wardrobe. Each chapter focuses on a different dress.

Next work event: Live in the Community, on MLK Day. We as a company love to give back, and I help as much as I can.

On the Go

Boutique pick: Myrtle & Magnolia. Owner Krissy de Groot did the flowers for my wedding.

Hangout spot: The Opera Philadelphia costume shop. All of my friends work there!

Fave restaurant: Happy Wok, for the roast pork with mixed vegetables, extra broccoli and baby corn. I’ve ordered it so often that they call me by my order.

Best bar: Jose Pistola’s, for the happy-hour margarita specials.

Last vacation: Our honey­moon in Punta Cana.

Yearly trip: Ocean City, New Jersey. My husband, Jesse, and I play mini golf on the boardwalk.

Published as “Connoisseur: Sew Chic!” in the December 2023/January 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.