Tiny Tildie’s Brings Adorable Baby Clothes and Gifts to South Philly

The baby boutique is an extension of the popular East Passyunk toy store.

Are you looking for a baby shower gift or something special for your newborn? Well, you can stop complaining that Philly doesn’t have enough baby stores because Tiny Tildie’s is here to take the place of those all-too-frequent Amazon orders. The shop, which opened to the public over the weekend, is adjacent to Tildie’s Toy Box on East Passyunk Avenue.

“I decided to open Tiny Tildie’s because our original shop on East Passyunk has been bursting at the seams!” says owner Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh. “We love our location and don’t want to move, so the other option was to open a companion store to expand on one of our most popular areas, which are baby and toddler items. We were also asked daily for baby clothes and other baby shower items, so this was a natural expansion.”

The curated shop carries high-quality infant and toddler clothing up to two years old (brands include Posh Peanut, Magnetic Me, and Bellabu Bear, to name a few), accessories like Halo sleep sacks, Aden & Anais muslin swaddles and feeding items, soft stuffies from Blabla and Maileg, nursery decor including mobiles and wall hangings, beginning toys like Tegu and Uncle Goose blocks, and books for babies, parents and grandparents. And it’s all laid out in an easy-to-shop, relaxing atmosphere with plenty of space to wheel your UppaBaby down the aisles. There’s also complimentary gift-wrapping with any purchase, making those last-minute baby shower gifts a breeze.

Want to have the best-dressed tot in Philly? Stay tuned for the baby registry setup, coming soon!

Tiny Tildie’s is located at 1833 East Passyunk Avenue and is currently open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.