Kin Expands to Menswear, Occasionette Opens a Kids’ Shop in Collingswood, and Other New Spots to Check Out

Plus, beach essentials from Serena & Lily.

New in Town



After Joey Clark moved her contemporary women’s-wear shop, Kin Boutique, into larger digs in October, her original Pine Street spot just four doors down was left primed for possibilities. Enter Kin Men, Clark’s recently opened menswear store, a clean, Scandinavian-inspired space filled with coolly elevated pieces like French linen tees from NN07 and relaxed button-downs by Paige.

1014 Pine Street, shop-kin.com.

Over in Collingswood, Joy Shop, the cheerfully chromatic gift shop and sister store to Occasionette, is shifting its focus to babies and kids, with a full selection of nursery­ decor, baby and toddler goods, and gifts for new parents.

740 Haddon­ Avenue, Collingswood, occasionette.com.

Self-Care: Bucks County Beauty

Jena Salzano is majorly upping Yardley’s beauty game with her “aesthetic atelier,” opened last September. Anej Skin Studio looks as if it was plucked from Paris, with a thoughtful collection of skin-care and wellness must-haves from Biologique Recherche, Environ, and Future 5 Elements. But it’s what goes on behind closed doors that matters: bespoke facials, Biologique Recherche skin-care treatments, high-tech services like LED and negative-ion therapies, downright heavenly massages (try the Himalayan stone therapy), body sculpting and more.

19 East Afton Avenue, Yardley, anejskinstudio.com.

Shore Scene: A Taste of Europe

Jinous Kazemi is shaking up Cape May’s shopping scene with a new outpost of her Old City design showroom Millésimé. The straight-from-Europe shop is just as spectacular as the 9,000-square-foot Philly flagship, with a carefully curated collection of modern furniture and lighting from Paris, Milan and Copenhagen. It’s full-service, too, so you can book an appointment with the knowledgeable team to help you reimagine — or simply refresh — your space. Even if you’re not in the market for, say, Ligne Roset’s iconic (and Instagram-famous) Togo sofa, a spin through the Shore showroom is totally worth it for the eye candy alone.

2 South Main Street, Cape May Court House, millésimé.com.

Three Ways to Make Beach Life Better

On our radar for the summer: Serena & Lily’s sunny style.

1. An easily tote-able teak chair with a comfy canvas seat and a zippered pocket for a towel. $298

2. A lightweight, absorbent Turkish towel that brings style to the sand. Capri Fouta beach towel, $78.

3. A chic umbrella that tilts to follow the moving sun and comes with a matching carry bag. $398.

Published as “Scout: Market Report” in the July 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.