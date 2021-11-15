The Philly Places and Things Reap Wellness Founder Adjua Fisher Can’t Live Without

From the dining experience she calls “heaven on earth” to the boutique she loves for buying gifts.

At Home

Pets: We have a full house with two cats, Chip and Shade, and a grumpy 13-year- old pup named Sunny.

Favorite thing in my closet: My cream tie-dyed Riverside Tool & Dye sweatshirt, which I scooped up in an impromptu treat-myself moment from Vagabond in Old City.

Go-to beauty gadget: The ZIIP, this crazy, cute tool that helps tone and lift the skin on your face. It feels weird and good at the same time, and I love it.

Makeup essential: Ilia Beauty Super Serum. It provides the perfect barely-there coverage and has SPF.

Always wearing: My husband and I got married in August, so my wedding band, designed by Ritual’s Angela Monaco, is always on my hand.

Currently reading: The Vanishing Half, a super-absorbing story about family, race and identity. And my aunt gave me a New Yorker subscription for my birthday; cracking one open is my favorite way to wind down.

On the Job

What I love about what I do: Being able to help people feel good through food and helping them to develop a happier relationship with food.

Currently working on: Recipe development for our delivery meal service and our storefront. It’s my favorite part of what we do because we get to be creative — and the taste-testing is fun, too.

Next business trip: New York for a market-scouting trip. Going to health-food stores is my favorite thing, so I feel very lucky that perusing the aisles now counts as research for work.

On my playlist: I love play­ing Stevie Wonder at the shop — instant pick-me-up.

On the Go

Travel essential: My Breville milk frother.

Favorite indulgence: Sitting at the bar at Fiorella with a plate of cacio e pepe is my idea of heaven on earth.

On my shopping list: I’m never not needing oat milk for my mushroom matcha latte that I make every morning.

Favorite local boutique: Vestige! It’s my favorite place to pop into for gifts. The curation is amazing.

Beauty spot: I’ve been getting facials from Joanna Kula for years, and her newly opened Rittenhouse studio, Skin Devotee, is a dream.

Next vacation: Miami. My best friend lives there, and I’m forever grateful for the escape.

Published as “Connoisseur” in the November 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.