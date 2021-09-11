News

What We’re Wearing Now That We’re Finally Getting Dressed Up Again

Whether you’re off to a gala or the grocery store, now’s the time to make a style statement with bold colors, mixed textures, and a long-overdue return to elegance.

All the fall fashion inspiration you need for a return to going out. Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

What to wear when you’re getting all dressed up, now that there’s finally somewhere to go.

Shot on location at La Chinesca, Callowhill | Styling by Lauren Kozakiewicz | Hair and Makeup by Alayna Rakes

Emerald City (above)

The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti metallic midi dress, $2,265 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr). Vintage 12-karat yellow gold repoussé drop earrings, $930, 14-karat yellow gold alexandrite ring (left), $785, large cabochon-cut aquamarine floral ring (right), $2,370, and 18-karat yellow gold horse-style cuff bracelet, $3,950, all at Harry Merrill & Son (Washington Square West). Dina Mackney hammered rolo gold chain necklace, $220, and Devon Leigh turquoise and bronzite tassel necklace, $595, both at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Set The Bar

Carolina Herrera curved-neckline trumpet gown, $4,490 at Kirna Zabête. Generation Love Robin sequined silver moto jacket, $385, and Amina Muaddi Gilda crystal-embellished metallic red patent leather mules, $960, both at Saks Fifth Avenue (Bala Cynwyd). Mesmera square-cut crystal clip earring, $69, Millenia trilliant-cut white crystal rhodium-plated necklace, $679, and Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish (far left), $229, all at Swarovski (Center City). Signature collection 18-karat yellow and white gold diamond cluster ring, $4,950 at Govberg Jewelers (Ardmore).

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Pop Artist

Bottega Veneta bouclé blue and tomato suit jacket, $2,500, and pants, $1,850, both at Saks Fifth Avenue. Chroma blue rhodium-plated hoop earrings, $279, and Lucent oversize blue crystal cocktail ring, $379, both at Swarovski.

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Glitzy Business

Carolina Herrera silver puff-sleeve crop top, $895, and José & María Barrera collar, $939, both at Neiman Marcus. Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish, $229 at Swarovski. Earrings, model’s own.

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Solar Power

Burberry embellished mesh sequined bronze dress, $6,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Roberto Coin Venetian Princess black and white diamond drop earrings in 18-karat rose gold, $4,900, and signature collection 18-karat yellow gold black agate and pavé diamond ring, $1,950, both at Govberg Jewelers.

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Seeing Spots

Alaïa Panther velvet jacquard fitted coat, $6,180, black scallop-neck dress, $2,478, and Gianvito Rossi Vania notched leather ankle boots, $845, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta textured twist and pearl earrings, $195 at Neiman Marcus. Large cabochon-cut aquamarine floral ring (left), $2,370, 14-karat yellow gold alexandrite ring (right), $785, and 14-karat white gold green amethyst ring, $980, all at Harry Merrill & Son.

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Neon Dreams

Moschino fuchsia faux Fur For Fun coat, $2,790, Etro patchwork-patterned shirt, $780, and Comme des Garçons Minnie Mouse skirt with clear overlay, $1,498, all at Joan Shepp (Center City). Oscar de la Renta gold and green hoop earrings, $217 at Neiman Marcus. Signature collection 14-karat yellow gold blue topaz and pavé diamond ring (left), $2,100 at Govberg Jewelers. Lucent oversize blue crystal cocktail ring, $379, and Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish, $229, both at Swarovski.

Photograph by Charlie Wrzesniewski

Back To Cool

Akris emerald and black sweater, $995, Libertine A Dream For Winter wide-collar coat in Poem, $4,750, and skirt with patches in Autumn Plaid, $1,750, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta earrings in multicolor, $292, Dina Mackney moonstone disk-set necklace, $385, Devon Leigh turquoise and bronzite tassel necklace, $595, and Manolo Blahnik Martanew satin crystal-buckle mules, $985, all at Neiman Marcus. Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas stainless steel and 18-karat rose gold watch with diamond bezel, $18,000, and signature collection oval diamond eternity band in platinum, $60,000, both at Govberg Jewelers.

Published as “All Dressed Up” in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

