What We’re Wearing Now That We’re Finally Getting Dressed Up Again

Whether you’re off to a gala or the grocery store, now’s the time to make a style statement with bold colors, mixed textures, and a long-overdue return to elegance.

What to wear when you’re getting all dressed up, now that there’s finally somewhere to go.

Shot on location at La Chinesca, Callowhill | Styling by Lauren Kozakiewicz | Hair and Makeup by Alayna Rakes

Emerald City (above)

The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti metallic midi dress, $2,265 at Kirna Zabête (Bryn Mawr). Vintage 12-karat yellow gold repoussé drop earrings, $930, 14-karat yellow gold alexandrite ring (left), $785, large cabochon-cut aquamarine floral ring (right), $2,370, and 18-karat yellow gold horse-style cuff bracelet, $3,950, all at Harry Merrill & Son (Washington Square West). Dina Mackney hammered rolo gold chain necklace, $220, and Devon Leigh turquoise and bronzite tassel necklace, $595, both at Neiman Marcus (King of Prussia).

Set The Bar

Carolina Herrera curved-neckline trumpet gown, $4,490 at Kirna Zabête. Generation Love Robin sequined silver moto jacket, $385, and Amina Muaddi Gilda crystal-embellished metallic red patent leather mules, $960, both at Saks Fifth Avenue (Bala Cynwyd). Mesmera square-cut crystal clip earring, $69, Millenia trilliant-cut white crystal rhodium-plated necklace, $679, and Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish (far left), $229, all at Swarovski (Center City). Signature collection 18-karat yellow and white gold diamond cluster ring, $4,950 at Govberg Jewelers (Ardmore).

Pop Artist

Bottega Veneta bouclé blue and tomato suit jacket, $2,500, and pants, $1,850, both at Saks Fifth Avenue. Chroma blue rhodium-plated hoop earrings, $279, and Lucent oversize blue crystal cocktail ring, $379, both at Swarovski.

Glitzy Business

Carolina Herrera silver puff-sleeve crop top, $895, and José & María Barrera collar, $939, both at Neiman Marcus. Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish, $229 at Swarovski. Earrings, model’s own.

Solar Power

Burberry embellished mesh sequined bronze dress, $6,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Roberto Coin Venetian Princess black and white diamond drop earrings in 18-karat rose gold, $4,900, and signature collection 18-karat yellow gold black agate and pavé diamond ring, $1,950, both at Govberg Jewelers.

Seeing Spots

Alaïa Panther velvet jacquard fitted coat, $6,180, black scallop-neck dress, $2,478, and Gianvito Rossi Vania notched leather ankle boots, $845, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta textured twist and pearl earrings, $195 at Neiman Marcus. Large cabochon-cut aquamarine floral ring (left), $2,370, 14-karat yellow gold alexandrite ring (right), $785, and 14-karat white gold green amethyst ring, $980, all at Harry Merrill & Son.

Neon Dreams

Moschino fuchsia faux Fur For Fun coat, $2,790, Etro patchwork-patterned shirt, $780, and Comme des Garçons Minnie Mouse skirt with clear overlay, $1,498, all at Joan Shepp (Center City). Oscar de la Renta gold and green hoop earrings, $217 at Neiman Marcus. Signature collection 14-karat yellow gold blue topaz and pavé diamond ring (left), $2,100 at Govberg Jewelers. Lucent oversize blue crystal cocktail ring, $379, and Harmonia oversize white crystal ring in mixed-metal finish, $229, both at Swarovski.

Back To Cool

Akris emerald and black sweater, $995, Libertine A Dream For Winter wide-collar coat in Poem, $4,750, and skirt with patches in Autumn Plaid, $1,750, all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Oscar de la Renta earrings in multicolor, $292, Dina Mackney moonstone disk-set necklace, $385, Devon Leigh turquoise and bronzite tassel necklace, $595, and Manolo Blahnik Martanew satin crystal-buckle mules, $985, all at Neiman Marcus. Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas stainless steel and 18-karat rose gold watch with diamond bezel, $18,000, and signature collection oval diamond eternity band in platinum, $60,000, both at Govberg Jewelers.

Published as “All Dressed Up” in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.