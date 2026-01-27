Every Restaurant Serving at Philly Mag’s 2026 Wine & Dine Event

30 restaurants plus 150 wines equals one very good night out.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

If you’ve been looking for a way to visit a bunch of Philly’s top restaurants in a single night, this is it. Philadelphia magazine’s annual Wine & Dine event is back at the Kimmel Center on February 19th with a lineup of chefs you won’t want to miss.

Think of it as the ultimate Philly food crawl, minus all the Uber rides. We’ll have 30 restaurants hand-selected by Philly Mag’s editorial team serving up the city’s best, must-try bites all paired with more than 150 premium wines from around the world.

Beyond the plate and the glass, you’ll get the chance to hang out with the city’s leading chefs, industry titans, and fellow wine and food enthusiasts. Regular admission gets you three full hours of tasting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but our VIP guests get the ultimate experience: early access starting at 5 p.m., exclusive pours of rare wines, and entry into our private VIP lounge. Honestly, the early access alone is the best perk — you get to sample all the food before everyone else! Get your tickets here.

Every year, our culinary lineup gets more ambitious, and this year is shaping up to be one of our most delicious yet. Here’s the list of restaurants that will be joining the party.

Restaurants and chefs joining us for

Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine

1906 at Longwood Gardens

Amy’s Pastelillos

Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

Banshee

BOLO

Center City Pretzel

Classic Cake

Cloud Cups

Di Bruno Bros.

El Chingon Philly

El Merkury

Forsythia

Giuseppe & Sons

Korea Taqueria

La Baja by Chef Dionicio Jimenez

Little Walter’s

Loch Bar

Midnight Pasta by Natalia

Prunella

Randall’s Restaurant at The Legacy Club

REUBY

Rhythm & Spirits

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

South Philly Barbacoa/Casa Mexico

Square 1682

Sri’s Company

STINA

Tavern on Camac

The Prime Rib at Live Casino Philadelphia

Via Locusta

White Yak

+ 150 premium wines!