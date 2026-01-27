Every Restaurant Serving at Philly Mag’s 2026 Wine & Dine Event
30 restaurants plus 150 wines equals one very good night out.
If you’ve been looking for a way to visit a bunch of Philly’s top restaurants in a single night, this is it. Philadelphia magazine’s annual Wine & Dine event is back at the Kimmel Center on February 19th with a lineup of chefs you won’t want to miss.
Think of it as the ultimate Philly food crawl, minus all the Uber rides. We’ll have 30 restaurants hand-selected by Philly Mag’s editorial team serving up the city’s best, must-try bites all paired with more than 150 premium wines from around the world.
Beyond the plate and the glass, you’ll get the chance to hang out with the city’s leading chefs, industry titans, and fellow wine and food enthusiasts. Regular admission gets you three full hours of tasting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but our VIP guests get the ultimate experience: early access starting at 5 p.m., exclusive pours of rare wines, and entry into our private VIP lounge. Honestly, the early access alone is the best perk — you get to sample all the food before everyone else! Get your tickets here.
Every year, our culinary lineup gets more ambitious, and this year is shaping up to be one of our most delicious yet. Here’s the list of restaurants that will be joining the party.
Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine
1906 at Longwood Gardens
Amy’s Pastelillos
Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant
Banshee
BOLO
Center City Pretzel
Classic Cake
Cloud Cups
Di Bruno Bros.
El Chingon Philly
El Merkury
Forsythia
Giuseppe & Sons
Korea Taqueria
La Baja by Chef Dionicio Jimenez
Little Walter’s
Loch Bar
Midnight Pasta by Natalia
Prunella
Randall’s Restaurant at The Legacy Club
REUBY
Rhythm & Spirits
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
South Philly Barbacoa/Casa Mexico
Square 1682
Sri’s Company
STINA
Tavern on Camac
The Prime Rib at Live Casino Philadelphia
Via Locusta
White Yak
+ 150 premium wines!