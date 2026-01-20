Podcast: How We Decide Who Makes Philly Mag’s 50 Best Restaurants

Peek behind the curtain at how we come up with our annual list of the most exciting restaurants in Philly.

Listen here:



Philadelphia magazine’s 50 Best Restaurants list is here, and whether you love it or hate it, Philly is kind of obsessed with it. Just as it does every year, it sparks a slew of comments, controversies, and a whole lot of questions. The most common? How the hell do you come up with this list?

On the latest episode of Philly Mag Today, food editor Kae Lani Palmisano shares what goes into the 50 Best Restaurants — the thought process, philosophy, and methodology — and how our highly anticipated (and debated) annual list speaks to what it means to dine in Philadelphia right now.

And if you have any quips and quibbles about how we run things over here at Philly Mag, feel free to reach out to our tip line or email Palmisano directly at kpalmisano@phillymag.com. We’ll be reading your letters to the editor about the 50 Best Restaurants list on a future episode of Philly Mag Today.

