The Philly-Area Restaurants Offering Free Food Amid Looming SNAP Shutdown

Your guide to local businesses offering free tacos, pretzels, pizzas, groceries, and more to help combat food insecurity.

With the threat of SNAP benefits coming to a halt November 1st, there will be a lot of people in our community facing food insecurity. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services , 30 percent of Philadelphia (nearly 472,000 people) receive SNAP benefits. Factor in federal workers impacted by the lingering government shutdown — around 32,000 Philadelphians who have been furloughed or working without pay since October 1st, according to Billy Penn — and we have an impending hunger crisis on our hands.

The millimeter of silver lining to all of this is that some local businesses are stepping up to help keep people fed. From restaurants offering free food to can drives to food distribution initiatives, here’s where to find aid. Because food is a human right, and everyone deserves to eat.

If you’re looking for more assistance phila.gov/food has an interactive map listing of food pantries, community refrigerators, and other resources. And for more on ways you can help, here’s our guide to groups redistributing surplus food.

Restaurants Offering Free Food

Juana Tamale, East Passyunk

From November 1st until SNAP benefits resume, Juana Tamale is offering free meals for kids (or pay what you can). All you need to do is show your SNAP card to get two street tacos or quesadillas, chips, rice, beans, and a churro. The offer is only available for walk-ins with a limit of one meal per child. The Homie Menu, which is only offered Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will also be extended to anyone who asks for it. Just mention Kev, Jen, or Tiff for your choice of a $10 Big Juan burger and fries, $5 Bean and cheese burrito, $3 street tacos, and more discounted items. 1941 East Passyunk Avenue.

Spot Burgers, Brewerytown

Spot Burger has been offering free meals to children since March 2020 and will continue to do so indefinitely! 2821 West Girard Avenue.

Center City Pretzel Co., East Passyunk

Folks impacted by the SNAP shutdown can present their benefits card at Center City Pretzel to receive three free pretzels. 816 Washington Avenue.

K&A Bagel Cafe, Cherry Hill

Stop by between 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays for a free bag of bagels. K&A’s owners posted on Instagram that “they freeze well so don’t be afraid to stock up.” East, 1426 NJ-70.

Everybody Eats, Chester

The mission here has always been to combat food insecurity, so when it comes to feeding the masses, you can always rely on Everybody Eats. They already teach cooking classes in partnership with Making a Change Group and provide roughly 400 meals per week to groups like Chester Eastside. But starting Monday, they’re partnering with Sharing Excess to distribute free food from Gather, the new community space Everybody Eats Café just opened next door. They’ll be doing this every Monday from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. No ID or sign-up required. 18 West 5th Street.

The Hart of Catering & Cafe, Center City

Email Kevin@KevinHartCatering.com by Thursdays at 5 p.m. to place a pickup order for a breakfast or dinner casserole (or both!). Pickups will on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. No questions asked. Casserole ingredients will change weekly, and due to the demand, they will not be able to accommodate dietary restrictions. 2101 Sansom Street.

From November first until SNAP benefits comes back, Uncle John’s BBQ Stand is offering free meals to those in need. Just ask for the “kiddos platter” and they’ll hook you up. And on November 16th, Uncle John’s is hosting its annual Thanksgiving donations drive for the Claymont food pantry. Anyone who brings a bag full of canned goods gets a free platter. They’re looking for non-perishable food items as well as frozen turkeys. 2509 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont.

The Mt. Airy restaurant and brewery is offering free cheese pizzas to anyone impacted by the government shutdown and/or families waiting on SNAP benefits. All you have to do is show your EBT card. 7136 Germantown Avenue.

Tony’s Baltimore Grill, Atlantic City

Families on SNAP can go to Tony’s Baltimore Grill for free kid’s meals. Limit is one meal per child and the child must be present.

Mary, Ambler

Starting Monday, November 3rd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mary in Ambler will be offering free family meals to anyone impacted by the government shutdown. No questions asked and no need to show any ID or cards. Just ask and they’ll make you a hot, homemade meal to go. You can email chefchadrosenthal@gmail.com and let the team know how many meals you need, but it’s not required. It just helps them make sure they’re cooking enough. 47 East Butler Avenue, Ambler.

Ellie and Bird Coffee Bar, Port Richmond

Every Wednesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ellie and Bird will be hosting Community Coffee Hours. You can stop by for a free small drip coffee and shortbread cookie — no questions asked. 1st Floor, 2927 East Thompson Street Front

Spring House Tavern, Ambler

Beginning Tuesday, November 4th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. families can get a free sit-down meal. Just show your EBT SNAP or WIC card to the server when you’re seated for a free soup or salad and entrée from their special menu for each member of the family. 1032 North Bethlehem Pike.

Where to Get Free/Discounted Groceries

Weavers Way, multiple locations

For members on SNAP, WIC, or TANF not receiving benefits during the shutdown, Weavers Way has started the Cooperative Food Fund. The fund will cover groceries for $50 per person or up to $125 per family per week for eligible members. Donate to the fund at the register or online at this link. You can also send a check to Weavers Way Community Fund, Attn: finance Department, 559 Carpenter Lane, Philadelphia, PA, 19119. All donations are tax deductible.

Rowhouse Grocery, Point Breeze

Rowhouse Grocery is setting up a Community Card for SNAP recipients which will be applied as a discount for purchases starting in November. Community members who want to contribute at the register or by purchasing a gift card on their website. If donating online, list the recipient as “Community Card” and the email as “info@rowhousegrocery.com.” 1713 McKean Street

Gopuff, online

Philly-based snack and grocery delivery service Gopuff is donating up to $10 million in free groceries to SNAP recipients. Add your SNAP EBT card to your account for a $50 credit. The $50 will be broken into two $25 credits during the month of November. From November 1-15, 2025: use code SNAPRELIEF1 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible items. From November 16-30, 2025: Use code SNAPRELIEF2 at checkout for $25 off SNAP-eligible. Each credit comes with free delivery.

Growing Roots Farmers Markets, multiple locations

If you’re a single person or a mom with two children, Growing Roots Farmers Markets would like to provide a month’s worth of groceries. If you or someone you know needs support email info@growingrootspartners.com. Growing Roots operates at the Eaglesview Farmers’ Market every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eagleview Town Cneter; the Downingtown Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kerr Park; the Malvern Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Burke Park; and at the Eagleview Thanksgiving Market on Tuesday, November 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tree Grove.

Show your EBT card at the market’s SNAP/EBT table for $25 in market vouchers for SNAP-eligible food items and a matching $25 in “Good Food Bucks” for fresh fruits and vegetables. Vouchers will be good through the end of November when the market season ends. The Collingswood Farmers Market is on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 713 North Atlantic Avenue (under the PATCO).

Events, Food Drives, and Other Opportunities to Donate

From November 10 through November 16, dozens of restaurants will donate proceeds from their sales to raise $50,000 in funds to support CHOP’s food access programs. All you need to do is dine at one or more of these participating restaurants: Zahav, Scampi, Amá, Little Water, Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, Ogawa Sushi & Kappo, a.kitchen, Federal Donuts, Riverwards Produce, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, El Chingon, Forsythia, Barbuzzo, Hygge, El Merkury, Huda, Irwin’s, Kismet Bagels, The Boozy Mutt, Lark, Khyber Pass Pub, Los Caballitos Cantina, Triangle Tavern, Wilder, Bridget Foys, Cry Baby Pasta, Sabrina’s, Middle Child Clubhouse, 48th Street Grille, Vientiane Bistro, Fishtown Pasta, and Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse.

Barclay Pies, Cherry Hill

Barclay Pies is partnering with the Cherry Hill Food Pantry to offer $5 off dine-in or take-out orders from now until Thanksgiving. To get the offer, all you need to do is donate pasta sauce, canned soup, canned green beans, coffee, or laundry detergent. SNAP recipients will be able to pick up free food and supplies at the Cherry Hill Food Pantry. 450 Marlton Pike East.

Two Robbers, Fishtown

On November first, local influencer Djour Philly is partnering with Two Robbers’s Fishtown to host a canned food drive. One can of food will get you one free Two Robbers seltzer. Limit is one drink per person. 1221 Frankford Avenue.

Riverwards, Fishtown and Old City

Riverwards is assembling harvest boxes of seasonal fruits and vegetables to be distributed to people in need during the second week in November. You can donate to the initiative here. 2200 East Norris Street #1906, 146 North Bread Street.