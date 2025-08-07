What to Eat at the 2025 Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo
With over 45 of the city’s top restaurants serving their best bites, there are going to be a lot of dishes to choose from.
Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo is days away (Wednesday, August 13th, to be exact). If you’ve attended before, you know how extravagant an occasion it is. And this year is no different: We’re taking over the Philadelphia Art Museum, filling the institution’s halls with live entertainment, music, fine wines and cocktails, and, the biggest draw, exceptional food. We’ve got over 45 restaurants — including this year’s Best of Philly winners along with previous winners — serving up some of the most sensational bites in the city.
We’re talking bluefin toro tartare served on a fennel pollen potato chip with osstera caviar from Alice; peach with Iberico Lomo, ricotta, and pistachio; slow-cooked lamb souvla croquettes from Stina; charcoal-roasted beets from 1906 at Longwood Gardens; chicken liver dumplings with pickled mushrooms and sledzie sauce from Little Walter’s; chilled cucumber soup with yogurt and sumac from Fork; and cavatelli with pomodoro sauce from Midnight Pasta who will be doing a live pasta demonstration.
And those are just a few things on the menu for the night.
The most asked question we get from attendees is “What should we eat?” The answer is everything. Seriously. You can’t go wrong. It may not be physically feasible to eat something from all 45+ restaurants (though more power to you if that’s what you aspire to do), but no matter what you try, it’s going to be outstanding.
However, if there are particular restaurants you want to try — perhaps hot spots you’re planning to check out or haven’t been able to get into — it is wise to go in with a strategy. The pro move is to get the VIP ticket. General admission gets you in at 6:30 p.m., but with a VIP ticket, you’ll get in at 5:30 p.m. That means you get an extra hour to try as much food as you can and grab a couple of drinks before the lines get long. Plus, VIPs will have access to a private lounge with exclusive tastings and a full bar.
It’s not often that you get this much culinary talent in one place, so if you want to try foods from the best of the best across the region, get your tickets today.
1906 Longwood
a.kitchen
Alice
Amada Philadelphia
Ari Miller of Post Haste
Attico
Bastia
BOLO
Burtons Grill & Bar Wayne
Care Package Bakes
Center City Pretzel Co.
Cider Belly Hard Cider
Classic Cake
Cloud Cups
Darnel’s Cakes
Delco Steaks
Dim Sum House by Jane G’s
El Merkury
Evil Genius Beer Co.
Flight Club Social Darts
Fork
Fringe Bar
Hangry Bear Creamery
Hight Street
Jerry’s Bar
Jezabel’s
Kampar
La Baja
La Croix
Leo
Levain Bakery
Liberty Kitchen
Lilah
Little Walter’s
Loch Bar/Atlas Restaurant Group
Madison K Cookies
Majdal Bakery
Mercantile 1888
Midnight Pasta by Natalia
Peter Chang
Revolution Taco
Rex at the Royal
Second Daughter
Stina
The Twisted Tail
W Philadelphia
Uchi Restaurants
Wagyu Sommelier/Di Bruno Bros.