What to Eat at the 2025 Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo

With over 45 of the city’s top restaurants serving their best bites, there are going to be a lot of dishes to choose from.

Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo is days away (Wednesday, August 13th, to be exact). If you’ve attended before, you know how extravagant an occasion it is. And this year is no different: We’re taking over the Philadelphia Art Museum, filling the institution’s halls with live entertainment, music, fine wines and cocktails, and, the biggest draw, exceptional food. We’ve got over 45 restaurants — including this year’s Best of Philly winners along with previous winners — serving up some of the most sensational bites in the city.

We’re talking bluefin toro tartare served on a fennel pollen potato chip with osstera caviar from Alice; peach with Iberico Lomo, ricotta, and pistachio; slow-cooked lamb souvla croquettes from Stina; charcoal-roasted beets from 1906 at Longwood Gardens; chicken liver dumplings with pickled mushrooms and sledzie sauce from Little Walter’s; chilled cucumber soup with yogurt and sumac from Fork; and cavatelli with pomodoro sauce from Midnight Pasta who will be doing a live pasta demonstration.

And those are just a few things on the menu for the night.

The most asked question we get from attendees is “What should we eat?” The answer is everything. Seriously. You can’t go wrong. It may not be physically feasible to eat something from all 45+ restaurants (though more power to you if that’s what you aspire to do), but no matter what you try, it’s going to be outstanding.

However, if there are particular restaurants you want to try — perhaps hot spots you’re planning to check out or haven’t been able to get into — it is wise to go in with a strategy. The pro move is to get the VIP ticket. General admission gets you in at 6:30 p.m., but with a VIP ticket, you’ll get in at 5:30 p.m. That means you get an extra hour to try as much food as you can and grab a couple of drinks before the lines get long. Plus, VIPs will have access to a private lounge with exclusive tastings and a full bar.

It’s not often that you get this much culinary talent in one place, so if you want to try foods from the best of the best across the region, get your tickets today.

Restaurants and chefs joining us for Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Soirée Presented by Wells Fargo:

1906 Longwood

a.kitchen

Alice

Amada Philadelphia

Ari Miller of Post Haste

Attico

Bastia

BOLO

Burtons Grill & Bar Wayne

Care Package Bakes

Center City Pretzel Co.

Cider Belly Hard Cider

Classic Cake

Cloud Cups

Darnel’s Cakes

Delco Steaks

Dim Sum House by Jane G’s

El Merkury

Evil Genius Beer Co.

Flight Club Social Darts

Fork

Fringe Bar

Hangry Bear Creamery

Hight Street

Jerry’s Bar

Jezabel’s

Kampar

La Baja

La Croix

Leo

Levain Bakery

Liberty Kitchen

Lilah

Little Walter’s

Loch Bar/Atlas Restaurant Group

Madison K Cookies

Majdal Bakery

Mercantile 1888

Midnight Pasta by Natalia

Peter Chang

Revolution Taco

Rex at the Royal

Second Daughter

Stina

The Twisted Tail

W Philadelphia

Uchi Restaurants

Wagyu Sommelier/Di Bruno Bros.