Best of Philly Spotlight: This Year’s 10 Must-Try Dishes

From a burger topped with 24-karat gold to red velvet cheesecake gelato, these are the best dishes in Philly right now.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

BEST BITE

Rye Tartlet at Emmett

For this year’s Best of Philly list, we’ve scoured every corner of the city to find the dishes you need to order and where to find them. Whether you’re in the mood for a sloppy chili hot dog at a heavy metal bar or a sweet taste of nostalgia in the form of a brownie, there’s something here for whatever you’re craving. So make your reservations, come hungry, and get a taste of the food defining our culinary scene.

Chef Evan Snyder is known for taking big, ambitious swings, but if one bite could encapsulate his bold approach to cooking, it would be the rye tartlet. A mound of American Wagyu tartare made with a tangy blend of shallots, cornichons, and smoked mustard is piled into a crispy rye tart shell and topped with a dollop of dill aioli and a dusting of freshly shaved horseradish. It’s sharp, savory, and incredibly satisfying. 161 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19122

BEST OVER-THE-TOP BURGER

McDonald’s Money Burger at Honeysuckle Restaurant

Philly chefs have toyed with retro comforts for years, and some recent creations bring beloved throwbacks to adult plates. Take the McDonald’s Money burger at Honeysuckle Restaurant. This iteration gives you two all-beef patties, a caviar remoulade, Cooper Sharp, malt-vinegar onions, and paper-thin slices of shaved black truffle, all accented with literal 24-karat gold leaf — a perfect glorification of the mundane, a wry commentary on class consciousness with every bite. 631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

BEST HEAVY METAL HOT DOG

Mapo Chili Dog at Doom

Doom is cranking a childhood classic up to 11. Meet this year’s hot dog with attitude: a mapo-style pork and tofu chili dog on a split-top bun. Get two, chase ’em with a unicorn-purple Cosmic Brownie ice cream sandwich, and you’ll understand exactly why this isn’t merely a fad in Philly. It’s the way we eat. 421 North 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

BEST HANGOVER CURE

Good Hatch

So you had too much to drink last night. Drag yourself over to this South Philly breakfast spot for all that your hangover demands. The menu is sizable, with classics like eggs Benedict, mixed-berry French toast, and lox bagels, as well as indulgent choices like their Ultimate Sammies — jam-packed sandwiches made with two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, arugula, spicy mayo, and a hash brown on a plush brioche bun. And don’t worry, they don’t close till 4 p.m. 1709 South 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

BEST TAKE ON A CHEESESTEAK

Omega’s Ms. O’s Famous Jerk Salmon Cheesesteak

Don’t get caught up in the semantics of whatever you think a cheesesteak is supposed to be. Chef Omega Ellis, a Corinne’s Place alum, is showing us what a cheesesteak can be. Her secret blend of fiery jerk spices adds a smoky kick to this seafood variation. Made with chopped jerk salmon and sautéed peppers and onions, all pulled together with a gooey slice of American cheese to cool down the heat, it works in an unexpected and surprising way. 27 South Center Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109

For a while, the best cheesesteak in the region was being served out of a truck at a small brewpub in Gilbertsville. But when Nick Moccia and Anthony Billetta packed up and left Sunset Hill Brewing for a brick-and-mortar location inside the High Street Terminal in Pottstown, their new place, Nicky’s and Ant’s, became the spot. The sandwiches are massive — the kind where the meat that falls out of the side is enough to fill a second sandwich. The steak is rough-chopped, gooey with melted Cooper Sharp; the bread is ridiculously good; and together it’s worthy of this cheesesteak-obsessed city. 300 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

BEST GELATO

Cloud Cups

Rich red velvet cheesecake, French toast stracciatella with chocolate ribbons swirled throughout, and classics like creamy vanilla are among the extensive repertoire of owner Galen Thomas. (He’s created more than 100 flavors.) Think of Cloud Cups as you would jazz: You’ve got a gelato maestro who has a lot of notes to play with, and the result is music to your taste buds. Locations in Kensington and Fishtown, Philadelphia, PA

BEST THROWBACK DESSERT

Constellation Brownie at Loretta’s

Over in Head House Square, Loretta’s makes childhood treats for an adult’s palate. A standout is the Constellation Brownie — a decadent, fudgy spin on the Cosmic Brownie that chef-owner Kelsey Bush enjoyed as a kid. The version here has a rich, not-too-sweet chocolate ganache, topped with colorful candy like that on the Little Debbie’s brownie for a dose of nostalgia. Enjoyed in what feels like your cool grandma’s house, filled with whimsical retro decor, it’ll take you back to 1999. 410 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

BEST BARBECUE

South Jersey Smoke House’s Pastrami Burnt Ends

The sweet and peppery aroma of pastrami. The drool-inducing smoky flavor of burnt ends. The moment one of these morsels hits your palate, all your senses will ignite. This small-batch purveyor pops up at farmers markets, local grocers, and other small businesses across South Jersey. So track them down and grab an order or two, because once you start eating, it’s hard to stop.

BEST BUNS

Pop’s Bun Shop

Savory, sweet, rolled, iced, stuffed with sausage or cheese — it doesn’t matter which perfectly proofed mound you point to at this Italian Market corner takeout window, you’ll taste, with each bite, all the love that goes into them. Expect a line, naturally. (Editor’s Note: Pop’s Bun Shop is closed for the summer, so be sure to line up for some fresh baked sticky buns and kolaches this fall.)

800 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

>> Click here to return to Best of Philly 2025

Published in the August 2025 issue of Philadelphia magazine.