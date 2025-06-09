Herr’s “Flavored by Philly” Is Back, and the Stakes Are Higher Than Ever

Herr's is bringing back fan favorites to compete in a chip showdown that will make snack history.

Herr’s “Flavored by Philly” competition is back, and this year they’re putting all their chips on the table. The Pennsylvania-based snack company is bringing back past champions in a “Crunch Off” where the winning chip gets a permanent spot in Herr’s product lineup.

Over the past four summers, the “Flavored by Philly” contest has invited chip enthusiasts to vote for one of three limited-edition flavors that best capture the spirit of our city. Previous finalists included 215 Special Sauce, Whiz Whit, Mike’s BBQ’s Korean BBQ Wings, John’s Roast Pork’s Pork Sandwich, Mom-Mom’s Kitchen Potato Pierogi, and Talluto’s Cheese Ravioli. (Our city’s food scene has certainly given Herr’s food scientists a lot to experiment with.)

All of these flavors were short lived. Each, including the winners, were only on the shelves for a few months during the summers their respective contests ran. But starting today, snack lovers in the tri-state area will see their favorites return as they vie for their coveted place on grocery shelves.

The contenders for this year’s “Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off” include the Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, which won back in 2022 with over 11,000 votes. Then, there’s Corropolese, which won voters’ hearts in 2023 to the tune of more than 17,600 votes with their Tomato Pie potato chip. And the final challenger, last year’s winner, the Special Hot Stromboli modeled after the iconic dish at Delco-based restaurant Romano’s Stromboli, which earned a whopping 26,000 votes.

“This competition is a celebration of Philadelphia’s culinary identity that we are proud to be a part of,” said Ed Herr, chairman and CEO of Herr’s, in a press release. “We’re honored to let our fans decide which of these incredible flavors becomes a permanent addition to our snack family.”

To add even more flavor to the showdown, Herr’s has teamed up with Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. He’ll be chipping in by rallying fans across the region to try all three Philly flavors to vote on which one deserves to be immortalized in chip form. “As a big fan of Herr’s and all their flavorful chips, I’m excited to partner with the official chip of the Phillies for this year’s Flavored by Philly: Crunch Off,” said Kyle Schwarber in a press release. “This competition is going to be fierce with such bold flavors, and I can’t wait to see which one earns a permanent spot.”

Voting is open now. To vote for your favorite, head over to herrsflavoredbyphilly.com. As an added bonus, when you cast your ballot, you’ll be entered to win one of eight sweepstakes prizes, including a Herr’s gift basket filled with snacks and merch, plus a $100 gift card. The competition runs from June 9th to August 4th, so you’ve got plenty of time to try all three and decide which iconic Philly flavor deserves to make snack history.