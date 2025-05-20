Meet the Trio Behind Philly’s Newest Gay Bar Opening Today

The Little Gay Pub, a beloved D.C. spot known for its sophisticated vibe and queer-centric decor, is officially open for business.

It’s been a while since a new gay bar has opened in Philly’s iconic Gayborhood. But that changes today. The Little Gay Pub, located at 102 South 13th Street on the corner of Drury Street, is an elevated bar from Washington D.C. The three friends behind the venture — co-owners Benjamin Gander, Dusty Martinez, and Dito Sevilla — just announced they’ll be opening their Philly location with a few local twists added to the decor and menu.

Among them, a crafted banana daiquiri. The drink nods to “The Father of Modern Philadelphia,” Edmund Bacon, who had a thing for the rum-based cocktail. One of the owners learned that when Edmund’s son, Kevin Bacon (yes, of Footloose fame), ordered the drink from him more than a decade ago. It’s just one of many cultural Easter eggs planted around The Little Gay Pub.

The bar’s existence — even more than its menu — is the big news for the local community. The kind of visibility a queer space brings is vital, and with LGBTQ+ bars like Level Up and Cockatoo closed in 2024, those spaces are dwindling in the City of Brotherly Love.

The trio are committed to creating an inviting and engaging space for Philly’s LGBTQ+ community. Walk into The Little Gay Pub on 13th and Drury streets in the Gayborhood and discover artwork and decor that celebrate queer history. The original bar’s bathrooms made the brand Insta-famous in D.C., where even Nancy Pelosi stopped by for an iconic selfie in 2023. Now it’s Philly’s turn.

Classic and vintage with a contemporary twist, it’s the gay bar where patrons can bring their moms, as the owners describe it. And forget plastic cups, warm beer, and pulsing music: The Little Gay Pub has a grown-up drink menu that infuses local Philly flavors and heritage while making sure every patron feels embraced.

The three owners sat down to share more about their concept, why they chose Philadelphia, and why the gay bar is far from extinct.

Why did you originally start The Little Gay Pub back in D.C.?

Dito: After decades of working behind the bar, we decided it was time for something a little bit more elevated. The Little Gay Pub in D.C. became a place where the gay community can be on display for itself and for others who are supporting us.

Ben: We put “gay” in the name because we own who we are. We’re very proud of that, and we’re open to anybody. You can just come and sit and have a nice conversation, a good drink, and meet new people; and the music’s not blaring. It creates that vibe that it’s just your neighborhood pop-in.

What made you want to bring this concept to Philly?

Dusty: Philly needs a space like The Little Gay Pub. Plus, the term “Gayborhood” was pretty much coined here in Philadelphia, so we’re just so excited to be on the bookend of it.

Dito: We all have individual ties to the city. Plus, it’s super historic and diverse, and it has an amazing gay community and a huge LGBTQ+ history, more than D.C. does as far as the gay rights movement’s concerned.

Ben: We want to be welcomed everywhere, but we do love the Gayborhood and being around our people. There’s something magical and special about that. We’ve always felt super obsessed and at home in this neighborhood.

What’s on the menu when it comes to food and drink?

Dito: Our drink list has about five handmade classic American cocktails like the Manhattan and the Old Fashioned. But there are five Philadelphia-specific cocktails that we can’t wait to unveil. They’re influenced by the culture and heritage of the city.

Ben: We’re big on having highs and lows, so you could get a super crafted cocktail, but you also could get a Bud Light if you’d like.

How does the pub feel more “grown up”?

Dito: Ultimately, we were the ones getting older, and we designed something a little bit nicer and more elevated than what we knew in our younger days. But it turned out everyone liked that. We learned quickly that the community decides who steps inside, and we’ve been so thrilled by the myriad of people that come.

Dusty: We wanted a place where both our parents and people our age could sit down and no one looks around and wonders, “Why are they here?” You walk into our bar and you see people from all walks of life — older, younger, them, them, non-binary — it’s just so rewarding.

Ben: And we also worked at bars where you had to nail things down to the wall because people get wild and crazy. But when we opened in D.C., people saw something nice, and they respected it. And it was very clear that they kind of own that space as theirs, and they cherished it.

What is your go-to drink and snack on a night out or at the pub?

Dito: I’m a Manhattan lover myself. I also have a drink on the menu named after me: a dirty martini with Maytag blue cheese-stuffed olives. And the egg rolls at the pub are phenomenal.

Ben: I’m definitely a dirty martini and shrimp cocktail lover. When I’m out drinking with the boys, just give me a basic Tito’s and soda, and I’m happy.

Dusty: We have a delicious drink called the Unicorn Tears, with Hendrick’s Gin, a bit of Aperol, and a little glitter spray on top. And you’ll probably see me eating the pigs in a blanket.

What would you tell someone questioning the relevance of gay bars?

Dito: One of the greatest accomplishments of the gay rights movement is that queer people feel welcomed everywhere, but that doesn’t happen naturally with maligned communities like trans youth. They need a place that doesn’t just tolerate them but that celebrates them.

Dusty: Older queer people have made it through so many different eras that they’re so lucky to be here, even though they’ve lost many friends. They need a space where they can walk in and feel safe and seen, too.

What’s the impact you hope to leave on the Philly community with The Little Gay Pub?

Dito: We always talk about pride in our community. That requires a space where people can see our history on the walls and feel proud of the accomplishments of our forefathers. We want to build the most beautiful gay bar in the city, if not the nation.

Ben: Also, we’ve created a space that’s timeless and classic. We hope all the things we put on the wall just grow and grow over time. I also hope that we’re attracting more people who have stopped going out in recent years.

Dusty: We’re going to make sure people know that our artwork displays queer history from the City of Brotherly Love. It’s not going to be in your face, but you’ll notice it. A younger person might look at a photo, not knowing who it is, and then learn all about a part of history, which is just so cool.

What should people pay special attention to when they grab a seat at The Little Gay Pub?

Ben: Downstairs, the bar is very much like in D.C. We want to stick to who we are there, but we’re very excited to reveal upstairs, which is very much a surprise for Philadelphians.

Dito: We’ve curated nostalgic items, autographed cast photos, a few celebrity donations, and signed scripts. We have an original Warhol — a teeny-weeny one, but still! And locals will see Easter eggs all over the place that will bring them home. We know this city loves sports, and we have celebrated some iconic images that have made Philly internationally famous. And I would love people to just come in and enjoy them because it’s been the pleasure of our lives designing this place.