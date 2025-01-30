Every Restaurant Serving at Philly Mag’s 2025 Wine & Dine Event
Join us to taste over 350 premium wines paired with food from Philly’s top restaurants.
It’s that time of year again! Thursday, February 20th Philadelphia magazine is hosting the second annual Wine & Dine event at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. If you missed it last year, here’s what to expect: We’ve got over 350 premium wines paired with food from over 40 of Philly’s top chefs and restaurants.
Think of it as a crash course to Philly’s dining scene with the added bonus of virtually endless wine pairings. Try spiced beef kefta from Stina Pizzeria paired with a crisp white from one of the wineries along the banks of Cayuga Lake, bulgogi beef toastadas from Korea Taqueria followed by sips of a bold Cabernet Franc from Pennsylvania’s Laural Highlands, or a tart German Riesling to cut through the heat of Twisted Tail’s spicy Atlantic salmon tartare. That’s just a small taste of the menu.
Consider this your invitation. Join us for an evening of hobnobbing with restaurant industry titans, sipping exciting wines from around the world, and trying the best bites from over 40 local restaurants. Regular admission tickets will get you into the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but if you upgrade to a VIP ticket, you’ll not only get in an hour earlier, but you’ll also have access to select wines, our exclusive VIP lounge, and more.
Here are all of the restaurants and chefs joining us for what is sure to be an exciting night out. We can’t wait to see you there — and be sure to get your tickets here before they sell out. And don’t forget to come hungry!
Restaurants and chefs joining us for Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine
Amy’s Pastelillos
Attico Rooftop
AVANA
Bastia
Bolo
Broad Street Love
Buddakan
Butcher and Singer
Cantina La Martina
Doro Bet
DreamWorld Bakes
El Chingon
El Merkury
EMei
FIA
Forsythia
Fountain View at Logan Square
Jansen
June BYOB
Kiddo
Korea Taqueria
La Colombe
Lacroix
Little Walter’s
Loch Bar
Mom-Mom’s
Moore Meats
Morimoto
Paffuto
Parc
Pizzata Pizzeria
Provenance
Randall’s Restaurant at The Legacy Club
Rex at the Royal
Scampi
Stina Pizzeria
Sweet Amelia’s
Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse
Tabachoy
The Twisted Tail
Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group
White Yak
Wilder