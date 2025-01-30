Every Restaurant Serving at Philly Mag’s 2025 Wine & Dine Event

Join us to taste over 350 premium wines paired with food from Philly’s top restaurants.

It’s that time of year again! Thursday, February 20th Philadelphia magazine is hosting the second annual Wine & Dine event at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. If you missed it last year, here’s what to expect: We’ve got over 350 premium wines paired with food from over 40 of Philly’s top chefs and restaurants.

Think of it as a crash course to Philly’s dining scene with the added bonus of virtually endless wine pairings. Try spiced beef kefta from Stina Pizzeria paired with a crisp white from one of the wineries along the banks of Cayuga Lake, bulgogi beef toastadas from Korea Taqueria followed by sips of a bold Cabernet Franc from Pennsylvania’s Laural Highlands, or a tart German Riesling to cut through the heat of Twisted Tail’s spicy Atlantic salmon tartare. That’s just a small taste of the menu.

Consider this your invitation. Join us for an evening of hobnobbing with restaurant industry titans, sipping exciting wines from around the world, and trying the best bites from over 40 local restaurants. Regular admission tickets will get you into the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but if you upgrade to a VIP ticket, you’ll not only get in an hour earlier, but you’ll also have access to select wines, our exclusive VIP lounge, and more.

Here are all of the restaurants and chefs joining us for what is sure to be an exciting night out. We can’t wait to see you there — and be sure to get your tickets here before they sell out. And don’t forget to come hungry!

Restaurants and chefs joining us for Philadelphia magazine’s Wine & Dine

Alice

Amy’s Pastelillos

Attico Rooftop

AVANA

Bastia

Bolo

Broad Street Love

Buddakan

Butcher and Singer

Cantina La Martina

Doro Bet

DreamWorld Bakes

El Chingon

El Merkury

EMei

FIA

Forsythia

Fountain View at Logan Square

Jansen

June BYOB

Kiddo

Korea Taqueria

La Colombe

Lacroix

Little Walter’s

Loch Bar

Mom-Mom’s

Moore Meats

Morimoto

Paffuto

Parc

Pizzata Pizzeria

Provenance

Randall’s Restaurant at The Legacy Club

Rex at the Royal

Scampi

Stina Pizzeria

Sweet Amelia’s

Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse

Tabachoy

The Twisted Tail

Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group

White Yak

Wilder