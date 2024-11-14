Free Drinks and Insider Secrets: How to Become a Regular at a Philly Bar

Being a bar regular comes with a lot of perks. Here’s how to earn your keep.

We all want to go where everybody knows our name, right? We want to walk in and be greeted by our favorite bartender, immediately take a seat at our favorite bar stool, and have our usual served without even asking for it. There’s a certain kind of power that comes with being a bar regular. But earning that flex takes time and requires you to follow a few unspoken rules.

“[Being] a day-one supporter of the establishment will always get you pretty far,” says Brandon Thrash, general manager at Middle Child Clubhouse. But showing up for a cocktail and a roe-topped latke on opening day doesn’t make you a regular. Frequency is key. Thrash recommends weekly visits to maintain your bar cred. “Most importantly, you need to be endeared to the staff. Not just the bartenders, but everyone,” he adds.

A great way to start building rapport is to embrace the dealer’s choice — be curious and let the bartender riff on a drink tailored to your taste. Not only is it a great conversation starter, but it also signals respect for the bartender’s expertise and craft, and shows a level of confidence and trust. “Walk in with an open mind and be ready to allow the person behind that bar to take care of you and be creative,” says Randall Greenleaf, a bartender at Southwark. “You’ll get a way better experience on your end too, because you get a completely brand-new cocktail built especially for you, one that is more aligned with your palate.”

You’ll know you’re ascending the ranks when you get a “bartender’s handshake,” a free shot usually given to industry peers but sometimes given to regulars. If the bartender digs you enough, you may be asked to hand-deliver a “boomerang” to another bar team in the area. Typically, a boomerang is a mixed drink with a note that’s sent with a guest heading over to another bar. While the legality of this is debatable, boomerangs are how industry folk show love to good guests and fellow bartenders.

“If you tell me you’re going to get a nightcap at Franklin Mortgage or a.bar or My Loup, I’ll send you off with a Pornstar Daiquiri or Lawless Doings to say hello to my good friends in the neighborhood,” says Rob Scott, a bartender at the Ranstead Room and head bartender at the soon-to-open Almanac.

Earning that coveted status of becoming a regular is more than being a frequent patron. You have to be a positive addition to the bar’s overall culture: Treat others how you would like to be treated. Be consistently genuine, friendly, and easy to talk to, and take the time to build relationships with bar staff. And always tip at least 20 percent.

Published as “Save Me a Seat!” in the November 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.