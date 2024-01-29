Kensington Bar Cuts Ties With Owner After He’s Charged With Attacking Girlfriend

Police arrested Alexander Asplundh-Smith — yes, those Asplundhs — early last Monday morning.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

The Kensington bar Say No More opened its doors in late 2023, bringing with it cheese boards and $16 cocktails. The kitchen stays open until 1 a.m. In January, the Inquirer deemed it one of the city’s best new bars. But since last week, Say No More has been at the center of controversy. It’s all thanks to the alleged actions of one of its owners.

Last Monday at 2:25 a.m., the Philadelphia police department responded to the home of Say No More co-owner Alexander Asplundh-Smith, 31, after dispatchers received a report of a person screaming. When officers arrived at his home, they placed Asplundh-Smith under arrest. Police accused him of throwing his girlfriend on the floor and hitting her repeatedly in the face. The office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner charged Asplundh-Smith with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Asplundh-Smith, who is of the same mega-wealthy Asplundh Tree Experts family that Dr. Oz married into, has since been released on bail. His next court date is February 22nd. Asplundh-Smith’s lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Asplundh-Smith’s legal future remains uncertain. What seems a bit clearer is his future with the bar. As soon as word spread last Monday about Asplundh-Smith, people took to the internet to express concerns about patronizing a bar co-owned by a man who allegedly attacked a woman.

Say No More co-owner Kristian Maestri, who is also related to the Asplundh clan, originally agreed to speak with Foobooz last Tuesday, but he then stopped returning our calls and texts. On Saturday, Maestri took to Instagram and posted the following statement:

This statement is regarding the incident last Sunday night involving the co-owner of Say No More Kensington. While this incident took place away from the bar, it is important for me to address it, and acknowledge the pain and anger it has caused. I am making this statement now after meeting with the staff yesterday and, together, formulating a path forward. Most importantly, my heart is broken for the woman who was hurt in the incident. Additionally, my thoughts are with our community, in which I live and work, and with the staff, whom I hold in the highest regard, and without whom this space would be nothing. Say No More Kensington will move forward under my sole leadership, and the co-owner who was involved in the incident will no longer be a part of this project. I completely and utterly condemn domestic assault, abuse, and violence, and stand with all survivors of such terrible acts. My mission is to rebuild this space into one of safety, warmth, and joy, in collaboration with the staff and community. We will remain closed for the week to allow for the process of healing to continue. With the blessing of our staff, we will reopen on Wednesday, January 31st.

According to state records, Maestri and Asplundh-Smith each own 50 percent of the company behind Say No More. At least for now.