I Tried It: Philly’s Swanky New “Social Spa”

A look inside Fusion Spa & Resort, a 29,000-square-foot chic bathhouse that recently opened in Northeast Philly.

Fusion Spa & Resort is so unassuming, you might drive right past it (the way I did). Somehow, the 29,000-square-foot facility seems in its own bubble, disengaged from the busy traffic of Byberry Road in the Somerton section of Northeast Philly.

Fusion opened quietly right before Christmas. I had been scrolling Instagram for the umpteenth time when a video of glowing saunas, serene pools, marble-tiled floors, and elegant chandeliers graced my feed. Everything looked so chic, so luxe. What is this place? I wondered. I wanted to be part of whatever was happening there — and luckily enough, it was just an easy drive up I-95.

There’s a lot of buzz lately about “social spas,” a term that now doubles for “bathhouses” — places that offer saunas, steam rooms, communal pools of varying temps, and sometimes even eateries — where people can sweat, swim, and schmooze together. They’ve been around forever and can differ by culture — there are distinct differences among Korean, Nordic, Japanese, and Russian spas, for example. But what unites them all is an acknowledgement of the healing power of plain old water — whether it’s cold, hot, seamed, or poured.

So, what’s the new appeal on our side of the pond? These gathering places offer a much-needed counter to the U.S.’s strong culture of individualism. That’s partly why, for a long time, self-care in this country has been posited as, well, self-care. But these days, it sure is making us lonely. That’s why there’s been a trend toward more offline communal spaces, opportunities where our phones aren’t the company — other people are. Connecting with others in workout classes, book meetups, and supper clubs has become not just a side benefit of these activities, but a fundamental draw. It was only a matter of time before the same desire to connect would fuel wellness culture, too.

The problem is: Philly’s social-spa scene has been pretty bleak. For nearly two decades, Chung Dam Spa & Fitness in Cheltenham and Southampton Spa have been the city’s only bathhouses. Though tried-and-true, both are no-frills, a little gritty, on the outskirts of town, and nothing like the new-age facilities that, say, New York City offers. In fact, there are so many tony bathhouses in NYC right now — like Remedy Place, Othership, and Bathhouse (which went so far to trademark the word “bathhouse”) — that Vanity Fair recently deemed it the real “heated rivalry.”

Last month, Bathhouse announced it’ll be opening in Philly soon, inside the Bellevue. This is huge news, as it’ll mark the first bathhouse downtown. So, Center City will finally catch the wave that’s already taken over our neighbor to the north. (Hallelujah!)

With Fusion open now, though, I headed there to see what a swanky, modern-day bathhouse looks these days — without having to book Amtrak.

After checking in and heading for the changing room (there’s one for men and one for women, and each has its own sauna, showers, and lockers), I had free range of the bathhouse and restaurant all day. Everyone is required to wear swimwear, and robes and towels are provided. (Sandals are offered for a small fee if you forget yours.)

Although Fusion limits the number of bookings per hour (roughly 25 women and 15 men), I still suggest arriving around opening, early in the week. When I visited on a Monday at 11 a.m., there weren’t many people there, but the place began to fill around 2 p.m. A friend, who visited on a Friday about two weeks after me, said Fusion was pretty crowded. Still, she texted after her visit, “For the [reasonable] price and ease of location” – i.e., not NYC – “I will go back, just next time early AM mid-week.”

Fusion’s centerpiece is its restaurant, a lovely space with marble floors, chandeliers, a fireplace, and even private dining cabanas. The menu is fairly extensive, offering everything from eggs Benedict and Nutella pancakes to traditional red borscht, soups and salads, sushi, and big entrées like branzino, a burger, and salmon. To drink? Cocktails, beer, a range of hot teas, and zero-proof libations. (I started my day with an herbal-tea blend of rose hip, mint, and apple, which felt intentional to the space, as rose hip can help reduce inflammation.)

Overall, I’d have preferred a menu more focused on upscale, nutrient-dense dishes. The bone-in chicken wings I ordered for lunch, though tasty, didn’t scream “luxe spa” to me.

I spent the majority of my time in the main indoor bathhouse — Fusion’s tour de force. A variety of warmed spaces line the perimeter, including a steam room amplified by aromatherapy; a cedar- and oak-lined dry sauna; a traditional banya that boasts higher humidity than the dry sauna; and a pristine Turkish hammam that really cranks the steam. (It’s basically a wet, hot room, which sounds unpleasant but is actually pretty satisfying.)

I was especially drawn to the red-light infrared sauna, which is said to promote physical recovery at a cellular level, since my cells could use some extra support of late. And I was delightfully surprised to see that Fusion has a traditional Japanese Ganbanyoku sauna, which features stone beds that release far-infrared heat meant to warm you from the inside out. The dimly lit space is milder in temperature compared to Fusion’s other saunas, heated 80 to 90 degrees, allowing for a more toned-down (but still beneficial) experience.

The Ganbanyoku and the Himalayan salt room — a glowing, rose-colored glowing lounge where you can practice halotherapy, or the breathing in of tiny salt particles to improve respiratory health and reduce stress — were my favorite places to be silent and still, and to truly clear my mind.

Elsewhere, Fusion has a long, heated, tranquil pool and side-by-side cold plunge and Jacuzzi (to really lean into the circuit that you’re supposed to practice in a bathhouse). If you’re feeling particularly brave this winter, head to the outdoor terrace and take advantage of three pools that range in temperature: a cold silk bath, which is infused with micro, oxygen-rich bubbles that will make your skin feel super smooth; a warm pool enriched with natural carbon dioxide said to improve circulation and lower blood pressure; and a heated jacuzzi.

And, if you’re looking for a break from all the contrast therapy, opt for a massage, body scrub, or wrap. These treatments cost extra and must be booked in advance.

Though I went to Fusion stag, many of the guests had come with others — I spied a husband-and-wife duo and a group of six girlfriends. (Talk about the ultimate girls’ day out!) While the social aspect of the spa is present and palpable, you’re not forced to engage with others. As a solo guest, I found a healthy balance between cherishing “me time” and striking up conversations with others while we shared time in a sauna.

When I asked manager Adis Adisov what inspired his team to create a place like Fusion, he said they “wanted people to forget they have a time limit to their day, and to forget they are in the Northeast.”

“When they leave to go home, we want them to remember the aftertaste of their experience — like when you eat really good food, that memory stays with you,” he said. “That’s how we want them to feel after their visit.”

As I left Fusion and reentered the world, I felt both relaxed and refreshed — and even a bit transported to a spa in a small European town. (You really do forget you’re in Somerton.) So much so that, once I got into my car, I texted a few of my close friends: “Hey, wanna book a spa day?”

Fusion Spa & Resort is located at 250 Byberry Road in Northeast Philly. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays), with day passes starting at $65.